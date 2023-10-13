Halo World Championship 2023: Results, schedule, groups, teams & more

The battle for the Halo World Championship 2023 trophy is underway. Here is everything you need to know about the biggest Halo tournament of the year.

The 2023 edition of the Halo World Championship is the second for Halo Infinite and the modern Halo esports era. The event will take place in Seattle, Washington, at the Seattle Convention Center and feature a $1,000,000 prize pool that will be split amongst the 16 qualified teams.

The field of teams includes squads from North America, South America, Europe, and Australia, all fighting for a world title. Fans will get to see whether OpTic Gaming can win back-to-back world titles, or if teams like Spacestation Gaming or FaZe Clan can put together a monster tournament run to steal the crown.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The event will also feature an FFA side tournament and a cosplay contest for fans in attendance to participate in.

Below you can find everything you need to know about the 2023 Halo World Championship.

Stream

The Halo World Championship will be broadcast on Twitch. The stream is embedded below for your convenience.

The tournament will start on October 13 and run through October 15 at the Seattle Convention Center. The broadcast will start each day at 3 p.m. EST. Unlike in 2022, the tournament will not feature a play-in stage and instead only have a pool play stage and championship bracket.

Article continues after ad

Pool Play Stage: October 13

Championship Bracket: October 14 – 15

Pool Play (October 13)

four groups of four teams will face off in a round-robin format.

The top two teams are seeded into the upper bracket.

The third-place teams are seeded into the lower bracket.

Fourth-place teams are eliminated.

All matches BO5.

Championship Bracket (October 14-15)

12 teams face off in double elimination bracket.

All matches BO5, except for the Grand Final which is a BO7.

Halo World Championship 2023: Schedule and results

Pool Play

Pool A

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Placement Team Record 1 OpTic Gaming 1-0 2 Gamers First 0-0 3 Divine Mind 0-0 4 Complexity 0-1

Pool B

Article continues after ad

Placement Team Record 1 Spacestation Gaming 0-0 2 Sentinels 0-0 3 Cloud9 0-0 4 Luminosity Gaming 0-0

Pool C

Placement Team Record 1 Native Gaming Red 0-0 2 Shopify Rebellion 0-0 3 Native Gaming White 0-0 4 Ascending Baseline 0-0

Pool D

Placement Team Record 1 FaZe Clan 0-0 2 Quadrant 0-0 3 LVT 0-0 4 NAVI 0-0

Day 1: October 13

Stage Match PT ET BST Pool A OpTic 3-0 Complexity 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Pool A G1 2-0 Divine Mind 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Pool C NGR vs AB 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Pool C SR 2-2 NGW 1 PM 4 PM 9 PM Pool B SSG vs C9 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM Pool B Sentinels vs Luminosity 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM Pool D FaZe vs LVT 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM Pool D Quadrant vs NAVI 2:30 PM 5:30 PM 10:30 PM Pool A OpTic vs Divine Mind 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM Pool A G1 vs Complexity 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM Pool C NGR vs SR 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM Pool C NGW vs AB 4 PM 7 PM 12 AM Pool B SSG vs Luminosity 5:30 PM 8:30 PM 1:30 AM Pool B Sentinels vs C9 5:30 PM 8:30 PM 1:30 AM Pool D FaZe vs Quadrant 5:30 PM 8:30 PM 1:30 AM Pool D LVT vs NAVI 5:30 PM 8:30 PM 1:30 AM Pool A OpTic vs G1 7 PM 10 PM 3 AM Pool A Complexity vs Divine Mind 7 PM 10 PM 3 AM Pool C NGR vs NGW 7 PM 10 PM 3 AM Pool C SR vs AB 7 PM 10 PM 3 AM Pool B SSG vs Sentinels 8:30 PM 11:30 PM 4:30 AM Pool B C9 vs Luminosity 8:30 PM 11:30 PM 4:30 AM Pool D FaZe vs NAVI 8:30 PM 11:30 PM 4:30 AM Pool D Quadrant vs LVT 8:30 PM 11:30 PM 4:30 AM

Championship Bracket

The bracket has yet to be seeded. It will be added once the pool play matches have concluded.

Halo World Championship 2023: Prize pool and standings

The prize pool for the event is $1,000,000 with the lion’s share, $400,000, going to the winners of the event. The prize pool distribution is shown below.

Placement Team Prize Winnings 1st TBD $400,000 2nd TBD $220,000 3rd TBD $110,000 4th TBD $70,000 5th-6th TBD $45,000 TBD 7th-8th TBD $25,000 TBD 9th-12th TBD $10,000 TBD TBD TBD 13th-16th TBD $5,000 TBD TBD TBD

Halo World Championship 2023: Teams and Rosters

Teams qualified for this tournament based on placement at the Fort Worth Major, HCS points and Regional Playoff results.