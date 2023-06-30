CDawgVA raises over $329k for charity through live auction event

Twitch streamer CDawgVA has raised over $329,000 for charity following the success of his Live Auction event.

Plenty of the biggest streamers out there hold events to raise money for charity organizations. In the past, streamers like Ludwig, Hasan, and Asmongold have set up massive streams and events all to raise money for charity.

Among those streamers is nonother than CDawgVA, who’s embarked on a handful of successful charity stream endeavors, such as his Cyclethon IRL streams, which have raised over well over $850,000 total.

Now, the Twitch streamer has completed yet another successful charity stream event, this time through a Live Auction which sold items donated by influencers, ultimately raising over $329,000 for the Immune Deficiency Foundation and $14,000 for Make-A-Wish America.

CDawgVA completes massively successful live charity auction

The event began on June 29, 2023, and was broadcasted live on CDawgVA’s Twitch channel. The stream lasted nearly five hours and was mainly centered around a live auction, where content creators and members of the livestream chat could bid for a catalog of items submitted by other creators.

The auction featured around 38 different items from influencers, VTubers, and content creators from both Twitch and YouTube. The auction lot included items like a painting from PewDiePie, a 1-on-1 hangout with IronMouse, and much more.

CDawgVA hosted the auction himself, which featured a live audience of influencers including Hasan, Valkyrae, Ludwig, PointCrow, and many others. The stream also featured interstitial videos from various creators who had items up for sale.

At one point, the streamer even had his legs waxed and took the stage in a maid costume for the final act of the event.

When the 5-hour long stream ended, the content creator and company had helped raise a total of $329,401 for the IDF.

Considering CDawgVA claimed in an interview with Dexerto earlier this year that he had a goal of raising “at least a million dollars a year” for charity through his live streams, this Live Auction is just another massive step in making that dream a reality.