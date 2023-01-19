Shotzzy denies claims that H3CZ made OpTic Texas pick Dashy up for CDL

Brandon ‘Dashy’ Otell returned to OpTic Texas after a turbulent departure, and conflicting reports make it difficult to tell whose decision it was.

On January 17, Seth ‘Scump‘ Abner shockingly decided to retire in the middle of the Modern Warfare 2 season. His departure opened the door for Dashy’s return. OpTic Texas previously replaced Dashy with Huke ahead of the CDL Major 2 qualifiers.

During an OpTic podcast, Scump suggested that Dashy was dropped by OpTic due to out-of-game issues. Dashy fired back on Twitch, calling out his teammates for making excuses during the rocky Vanguard season, and criticized Rambo for his coaching methods, including skipping scrims to go bowling.

Bringing Dashy back appeared to be a tall task with tensions so high, but OpTic Texas pulled the trigger and brought back the dominant AR player when Scump retired. Conflicting reports tell two different stories of who supported the decision.

Shotzzy claims team supported decision to bring Dashy back

Call of Duty League Dashy has been one of the standout ARs of recent years.

Dexerto, Deputy UK Editor, Jacob Hale shared two different clips on Twitter. In the first video, OpTic Gaming Creative Director Hitch claimed H3CZ made the final call on bringing Dashy back into the fold.

H3CZ reportedly said, “I don’t care who’s happy or who’s not, Bruce is coming back. Hitch added, “that’s the first time I have ever seen Hector talk that way. He was like, enough of the players making decisions, Bruce is coming back, and that’s that.”

Shottzy responded during a Twitch live stream, “everyone had a say. It wasn’t like he was forced on our team. We had discussions, and everyone is good. There’s no beef and no tension.”

OpTic Texas is back in action on Friday, January 20, facing off against Seattle Surge. The match is jam-packed with storylines as Seattle’s Amer ‘Pred’ Zulbeari squares off against the team he almost joined after Major 1, and we get our first look at the new OpTic roster.