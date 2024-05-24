FaZe x 100 Thieves Founding Fathers LAN Tournament: Stream, participants, dates & more

FaZe x 100 Thieves Founding Fathers LAN Tournament: Stream, participants, dates & moreFaZe Clan
FaZe Clan, 100 Thieves, and OpTic Gaming are coming together to host the Founding Fathers LAN Tournament. Here is everything you need to know about the event.
Three iconic North American esports teams are coming together to run a Call of Duty tournament with Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez, Richard ‘FaZe Banks’ Bengston, and Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag hosting.
The tournament comes as the result of Banks and Nadeshot taking shots at each other on social media and will settle the score between the two stars on the Call of Duty battlefield.
From dates to participants, here’s everything there is to know about the Founding Fathers LAN Tournament.
When does the FaZe x 100 Thieves Founding Fathers LAN Tournament start?
The Founding Fathers LAN will feature four different Call of Duty games and multiple members of 100 Thieves, FaZe and OpTic’s rosters. The tournament starts on May 30 at 11 AM PT and is expected to last the entire day.
How to watch the Founding Fathers LAN Tournament
The tournament will broadcast across three different Twitch channels. Fans can catch all the action on FaZe ZooMaa’s, OpTic Scump’s, and Nadeshot’s streams on the day of the event.
We have embedded Nadeshot’s channel below for your convenience.
The tournament will be hosted and casted by ZooMaa 100 Theives’ CouRage and Scump.
Founding Fathers LAN Tournament participants
All three teams are sending their best gamers to participate in the event across their pro teams and content creators. An initial list of participants has been revealed, but more are expect to join the action.
Below you can find the full list of participants, and which team they will represent. This list will be updated as more gamers are announced.
- FaZe Adapt
- FaZe Apex
- FaZe ATL Pro
- FaZe Banks
- FaZe Blaze
- FaZe Crimsix
- FaZe Kaysan
- FaZe Max
- FaZe Rug
- FaZe Scope
- FaZe Silky
- FaZe Swagg
- FaZe Temperrr
- FaZe YourRAGE
- FaZe ZooMaa
- OpTic HecZ
- OpTic Hitch
- OpTic MBoZe
- OpTic Methodz
- OpTic Pamaj
- OpTic Scump
- OpTic Shotzzy
- 100T Enabel
- 100T Nadeshot
- 100T JoshChx
What games will be played at the Founding Fathers LAN Tournament?
The tournament will feature games of Modern Warfare 2 and Black Ops 2, the classic CoD games all three teams rose to fame with. The teams will play 4v4 matches in both games.
The event will conclude with Banks and Nadeshot facing off in a 1v1 on MW2’s iconic Rust map while playing on an Xbox 360.