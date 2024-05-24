FaZe x 100 Thieves Founding Fathers LAN Tournament: Stream, participants, dates & more

FaZe Clan, 100 Thieves, and OpTic Gaming are coming together to host the Founding Fathers LAN Tournament. Here is everything you need to know about the event.

Three iconic North American esports teams are coming together to run a Call of Duty tournament with Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez, Richard ‘FaZe Banks’ Bengston, and Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag hosting.

The tournament comes as the result of Banks and Nadeshot taking shots at each other on social media and will settle the score between the two stars on the Call of Duty battlefield.

From dates to participants, here’s everything there is to know about the Founding Fathers LAN Tournament.

When does the FaZe x 100 Thieves Founding Fathers LAN Tournament start?

The Founding Fathers LAN will feature four different Call of Duty games and multiple members of 100 Thieves, FaZe and OpTic’s rosters. The tournament starts on May 30 at 11 AM PT and is expected to last the entire day.

How to watch the Founding Fathers LAN Tournament

The tournament will broadcast across three different Twitch channels. Fans can catch all the action on FaZe ZooMaa’s, OpTic Scump’s, and Nadeshot’s streams on the day of the event.

We have embedded Nadeshot’s channel below for your convenience.

The tournament will be hosted and casted by ZooMaa 100 Theives’ CouRage and Scump.

Founding Fathers LAN Tournament participants

All three teams are sending their best gamers to participate in the event across their pro teams and content creators. An initial list of participants has been revealed, but more are expect to join the action.

Below you can find the full list of participants, and which team they will represent. This list will be updated as more gamers are announced.

FaZe Adapt

FaZe Apex

FaZe ATL Pro

FaZe Banks

FaZe Blaze

FaZe Crimsix

FaZe Kaysan

FaZe Max

FaZe Rug

FaZe Scope

FaZe Silky

FaZe Swagg

FaZe Temperrr

FaZe YourRAGE

FaZe ZooMaa

OpTic HecZ

OpTic Hitch

OpTic MBoZe

OpTic Methodz

OpTic Pamaj

OpTic Scump

OpTic Shotzzy

100T Enabel

100T Nadeshot

100T JoshChx

What games will be played at the Founding Fathers LAN Tournament?

The tournament will feature games of Modern Warfare 2 and Black Ops 2, the classic CoD games all three teams rose to fame with. The teams will play 4v4 matches in both games.

The event will conclude with Banks and Nadeshot facing off in a 1v1 on MW2’s iconic Rust map while playing on an Xbox 360.