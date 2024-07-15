Fans are scrambling for the chance to play games with Twitch star Pokimane, putting up thousands of dollars in CDawgVA’s charity auction.

Popular Twitch streamer YouTuber CDawgVA, real name Connor Colquhoun, is once again hosting his annual charity auction — this time with a prize that’s already racking up thousands upon thousands of bucks.

Although his auctions are known for having some unusual items up for grabs, this one in particular puts time with Twitch’s most-followed woman on offer: Pokimane.

Article continues after ad

As told by the listing on Tiltify, fans can bid for the chance at winning a “gaming session with Pokimane.” At the time of publishing this article on July 15, 2024, the top bid has already climbed up to a jaw-dropping $500,000.

Tiltify

Top bidders include people with usernames like StableRonaldo and ‘Morgp,’ although it’s unclear if they’re the actual Twitch streamers or simply someone masquerading as them (but Ronaldo did joke about bidding in a humorous tweet).

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Pokimane commented on the auction in a post on Twitter/X, joking that this is the “only time you can pay to play with me, lmao.”

Connor also offered a short statement on the listing, saying he’s “scared to see how much this goes for.”

In response, Pokimane jokingly called out the listing’s description, which promises the winner an “unforgettable experience” with her.

This is far from the strangest item CDawg has put up for auction at his charity events. In the past, bidders have been able to win a painting from YouTube star PewDiePie and even a one-on-one hangout with VTuber IronMouse.

Article continues after ad

Pokimane is just the latest Twitch star to donate their time for a good cause in CDawg’s charitable endeavors. This year’s charity auction sends its proceeds to the Immune Deficiency Foundation, which offers “resources, education, and support” for patients diagnosed with primary immunodeficiency.

Article continues after ad

Last year, CDawg and friends managed to raise over $329K for the Immune Deficiency Foundation and $14K for Make-A-Wish America, an organization that brings joy to kids with terminal illnesses.

Article continues after ad

Connor is known for his many charity projects, including his cyclethon, where he and a group of other influencer friends bike across Japan to raise money for a good cause.

CDawg’s charity auction will go live on his Twitch channel on July 19, which he’ll host from the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, to reveal the big winners and how much money is eventually raised.