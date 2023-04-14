Lilo & Stitch: Cast, plot, and everything else we know about the Disney remake

Disney is currently prepping a live-action remake of the classic animated movie Lilo & Stitch – this is everything we know about this new version of the story, including cast and plot.

The Disney remakes show no sign of slowing down. We’ve already had live-action iterations of Cinderella, Aladdin, The Lion King, The Jungle Book, Dumbo, and Mulan.

This year it’s the turn of The Little Mermaid, with Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, and Javier Bardem starring. While Dwayne Johnson recently announced a live-action Moana movie, which even had fans of the movie screaming “too soon.”

But that won’t stop the Mouse House when there’s money to be made, and so there’s also a new Lilo & Stitch planned. This is everything we know about the forthcoming film, including cast and plot.

Lilo & Stitch cast – Who’s in it?

Maia Kealoha is playing the titular Lilo, a little girl who befriends a little alien in the movie. Lilo & Stitch will be her first acting role.

Sydney Elizebeth Agudong will play her older sister Nani, a character who was voiced by Tia Carrera in the original movie. Agudong has previously appeared in TV shows On My Block, Find Millie Martin, and NCIS.

Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover movies) and Billy Magnussen (No Time to Die) have been cast in as-yet-unspecified roles. While Chris Sanders is rumored to once again be voicing Stitch.

Sanders co-wrote and co-directed the original 2002 movie alongside Dean DeBlois. The new version has been written by Moana scribe Chris Kekaniokalani Bright, and will be directed by Marcel the Shell with the Shoes On helmer Dean Fleischer Camp.

Lilo & Stitch plot – What’s it about?

Disney hasn’t released an official synopsis for the new Lilo & Stitch, but as the studio’s previous live-action remakes have stayed largely true to their predecessors, expect this version to do much the same.

Here’s the official synopsis for the original Lilo & Stitch: “Get ready for the wildly original story about an independent little girl named Lilo and her adopted alien ‘puppy,’ the mischievous Stitch, a runaway genetic experiment from a faraway planet.

“After crash-landing on Earth, Stitch wreaks havoc on the Hawaiian Islands, but he also learns about loyalty, friendship, and ‘ohana, the Hawaiian tradition of family. There’s excitement and entertainment for every member of your ‘ohana!”

Lilo & Stitch will shoot this year, and we’ll update this article as and when we know more. In the meantime, you can check out more of our Disney coverage here.