LEGO Disney fan recreates beloved attractions on a scale fitting for a small world after all

Ever wanted to create a small piece of the most magical place on earth? Let this creative Reddit user inspire you by creating LEGO dioramas of famed Disneyland attractions.

LEGO Star Wars currently dominates the realm of LEGO diorama sets. We all love the adventures from a galaxy far, far away, but anything that presents a fresh diorama theme is very much welcome.

Enter Reddit user Yatkuu, who created mini-sets of famed Disney theme park locations, specifically the versions of the rides in Disneyland Paris.

The attempt at detailing the four dioramas to keep as close to their attraction counterparts as possible is impressive. Yatkuu has put their heart and soul into each piece of these sets.

A closer look at the LEGO Disneyland dioramas

Impressive, memorable locations from attractions like the pirate ship and Skull Rock you sail past on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride are a great start. The Jolly Roger ship could be a mini-set on its own, and the use of pieces on Skull Rock and palm trees is an excellent show of ingenuity.

The Haunted Mansion, or as they call it in Disneyland Paris, the Phantom Manor, still offers family-friendly scares at a much smaller scale. The details, from the courtyard to the creepy trees down to the manor itself and the hidden crypt inside are incredible.

A much more climbable Thunder Mountain featuring the train following the track, passing the cacti narrowly avoiding the cliff edges, and, lest we forget, the riverboat making its way down the calm waters of Disneyland.

Last up is a significantly less imposing Hollywood Tower of Terror, which also appears with a calm approach on street level, but inside hides a spooky interior inspired by the Twilight Zone theme from the ride itself.

We hope LEGO and Disney take notice of this Reddit user’s creativity and apply it to an official line of LEGO Disneyland diorama sets or possibly LEGO versions of Disney attractions at a scale minifigures can ride.

Just imagine a LEGO Space Mountain set your minifigures can ride, or It’s a Small World with all the animatronics as minifigures. The possibilities are only as limiting as the amount of Disneyland rides.

