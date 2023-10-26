Best LEGO sets for kids in 2023

We’re rounding up all the best LEGO sets for kids of all ages from popular franchises.

If you’re searching for the best LEGO sets for kids then you’re in the right place. LEGO has remained a popular toy for children over decades being a combination of building experience and playsets after the fact. Now, towards the end of 2023, there are more options than ever from established franchises such as Minecraft, Super Mario, Ninjago, DC, Marvel, and more that are perfect picks for the little ones in your life.

We’ve made our choices for the best LEGO sets for kids based on which construction kits offer the best value for money, playability, and replay value. We have also considered the age ratings and the total piece count to help you find models that are great fits for your children. With that said, we’re also rounding up all the best LEGO sets overall as well as the best LEGO sets for adults, the best LEGO Technic sets, and the best LEGO gaming sets for a more encompassing view, too.

1. LEGO Minecraft – The Skeleton Dungeon Set

LEGO

The best LEGO Minecraft set for kids

The LEGO Minecraft Skeleton Dungeon Set takes the top spot as the best LEGO Minecraft set for kids for a couple of reasons. Chief among them is the price of the set which hovers around the $35 mark but has been frequently discounted, and the overall value for money. That’s because this kit includes a total of three skeletons to battle against and a Steve protagonist decked out in gold armor with weapons at the ready.

There’s a total of three biomes to contend with as well. Your kid will start in the grassy fields before digging down deep into a dark and dank cave where there’s a treasure box and a Skeleton spawner below. A neat touch is the included water elevator which fans will be familiar with to take them up and down the set. It also plays well with some of the best LEGO gaming sets in the Minecraft range which can act as expansion packs to further the adventure. At 364 pieces, it’s a great build for kids aged eight and up without being too challenging.

2. LEGO Super Mario – Mario Starter Course

LEGO

The best LEGO Mario set for kids

Super Mario is a beloved figure for gamers of all ages and LEGO combined with Nintendo has capitalized with sets that are perfect for kids aged six and up. While there are many great Mario LEGO sets, the best starting point is with the LEGO Super Mario Starter Course which gives you everything you need for your child to begin their new adventure.

Made up of just 231 chunky pieces, the LEGO Super Mario Starter Course is easy to build for children but still offers a satisfying step-by-step process to build and play with. This is a great starting point, but to make the most of it, you are going to want to consider extensions such as Peach’s Castle and Donkey Kong’s Tree House.

3. LEGO Ninjago Elemental Dragon vs The Empress Mech

The best LEGO Ninjago set for kids

LEGO

LEGO Ninjago has been a long-running staple series for older kids who love action and adventure, and no set encapsulates that quite like the LEGO Ninjago Elemental Dragon vs The Empress Mech does. That’s because this epic construction kit includes not only the Ninja Flyer but also The Empress Mech which young fans of the show will recognize.

What’s more, with its total of 1038 pieces, it provides a challenging and rewarding building process for kids aged nine and up. There are also minifigs of Jay, Sora, and Zane, as well as antagonists Lord Ras and Empress Beatrix for ground combat, too. Priced around the $130 mark, this is one of the larger current sets available but offers good value for money with everything in the box.

4. LEGO Marvel Spider-Man – Attack on the Spider Lair

LEGO

The best LEGO Spider-Man set for kids

The webhead is a perennially popular comic book, cartoon, game, and movie character for kids of all ages and none more is that apparent than with the LEGO Spider-Man Attack on the Spider Lair set. This kit is about as iconic to the core of the character as you can get with the Spider lair featuring a wealth of vehicles and alternative suits for Peter Parker as well as his antagonists.

That’s because The Green Goblin and Venom are included as the villains who are attacking Spider-Man where he lives. Your kid will be able to suit up as the standard Spider-Man, Peter Parker, or the Ultimate and Iron Spider armor sets. Priced around the $75 mark and with a total of 466 pieces, it fits firmly in the mid-range.

5. LEGO Batman – Batman vs The Joker Chase

LEGO

The best LEGO Batman set for kids

While there are many LEGO Batman sets aimed at kids, the LEGO Batman vs The Joker Chase set wins out on our list. That’s due to the fact that this one includes a scale-buildable model of the Batmobile as featured in the Tim Burton 1989 movie, which is one of the more iconic designs and comes with accurate Batman and Joker minifigs, too.

The classic Batmobile itself is constructed out of a total of 438 pieces so it should be a fun and rewarding build for kids eight and up. A neat touch is the fact that Batman can fit into the vehicle and there’s even a trunk to throw the Joker into when he’s caught. This extends to the smaller details such as Batman’s Batarang and a pair of handcuffs to link him and the Crown Prince of Crime to.

6. LEGO Star Wars – Boba Fett Starship

LEGO

The best LEGO Star Wars set for kids

Fans of the Mandalorian show on Disney Plus won’t want to miss the LEGO Star Wars Boba Fett Starship set. This kit includes an awesome recreation of the Slave One which fans will recognize from the show as well as the Book of Boba Fett and the classic Star Wars trilogy before them. Made up of 593 pieces, this is a mid-range set but it’s not priced as such.

It currently carries a price tag of $50, however, it’s common to see this set on sale around the $40 mark which is great value for money considering everything on offer. As well as the Slave One, there are also detailed minifigs of both Boba Fett and the Mandalorian themselves combined with a Carbonite brick. A neat touch is there’s a handle on the ship that makes it easy to fly around, too.

7. LEGO City Fire Station

LEGO

The best LEGO City set for kids

The LEGO City Fire Station is our top pick for a city-centric set for kids. That’s due to everything that’s packed into the box which should offer your children hours of play time. Constructed of 540 pieces for ages six and up, there’s not only the fire station itself, but also a driveway, fire engine, and an air ambulance.

Furthermore, the LEGO City Fire Station kit comes with a total of five minifigs including Freya McCloud and Finn McCormack which your kids will recognize from the LEGO City Adventures show on Netflix. The multiple characters and vehicles with the base hub of the fire station make this set perfect for multiple kids to play together with. While it usually retails around $70, you can often pick it up around the $55 mark which is one of the better value sets in our roundup.

Best LEGO sets for kids – FAQs

We’re answering any further questions you may have on the best LEGO sets for kids to help you make an informed purchasing decision.

What are the best LEGO sets for kids?

Our buying guide includes only the best LEGO sets for kids which feature popular franchises such as Spider-Man, Batman, Star Wars, Minecraft, and Mario as well as more original models to give you an encompassing picture of what’s available.

What are the best classic LEGO sets for kids?

We think that the LEGO City models can be considered the best classic LEGO sets for kids as they are instantly recognizable and offer vehicles, minifigs, and environments for detailed playsets.

