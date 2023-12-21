Best LEGO Ideas sets for adults: Grand piano, typewriter & more

We have rounded up the best LEGO Ideas sets for adult LEGO aficionados and where you can buy each one of them.

LEGO’s Ideas collection comprises a myriad of remarkable sets. However, only a few can make the list of “best LEGO Ideas sets for adults”. Yes, that’s LEGO builders aged 18 and up. We highlight each of these kits and where you can buy them,

So, what makes a LEGO Ideas set one of the “best LEGO Ideas sets for adults”? Well, for this list, we considered several aspects. Each kit has to provide an immersive building experience and, indeed, a joyful playing experience. However, the design aesthetic and intricacy of each model were also taken into consideration. To make the list, the set must have intricate design details and look spectacular when put on display.

1. LEGO Ideas Grand Piano — 21323

LEGO

A Grand Piano is arguably one of the most beautiful instruments, to look at and to listen to. Whether you are an experienced pianist or only dabble by performing Chopsticks, it also makes for an exquisite centerpiece in your home.

However, a Grand Piano is not only grand in its magnificence, it’s grand in size. So, if you don’t have the necessary living space to display it, but desperately want one, what can you do?

Well, the answer is before you. Yes, peer your eyes, and you will notice the Grand Piano you see here is made from LEGO bricks.

The intricately designed LEGO Ideas Grand Piano is a marvelous LEGO model. It features myriad authentic design elements reminiscent of an original Grand Piano.

The brick-built model’s top can be lifted off to reveal the intricate system of strings and hammers. This allows you to admire its inner workings as you hit the keys and depress the moving pedals while you are seated on the adjustable bench.

There is no sound, unfortunately. However, you can use your imagination while you are playing a pre-recorded song on your smartphone. Not yet ready to take to the stage? No worries. All you have to do is download LEGO’s Powered Up app and buy a sextet of AAA batteries.

The LEGO Ideas Grand Piano comprises 3662 pieces. It measures eight-and-a-half inches tall, 12 inches wide, and 13.5 inches deep.

2. LEGO Ideas The Orient Express — 21344

LEGO

An illustrious steam train, a ride on The Orient Express is not to be missed. Do you hear the whistle? Indeed, it is time to board.

It’s worth noting, however, that it will be a tight fit were you to hop on and try to squeeze yourself into the LEGO-reimagined locomotive or passenger cars. Indeed, you will have to use your imagination by creating scenes (of the murder mystery variety, maybe?) with Minifigures. Lights, camera, action.

Indeed, a minifigure of a film director is included. There are also a conductor, train driver, railway station manager, duchess, writer, and scientist.

After the end credits, you can display this spectacular brick-built steam train. Measuring five inches tall, four inches wide, and 46 inches long, it undoubtedly makes a statement.

Comprising of 2540 pieces, the interior of this LEGO-exclusive set features a host of true-to-the-original details. An array of accessories are also included.

3. LEGO Ideas Typewriter — 21327

LEGO

It’s beautiful, isn’t it? In a world where we have become fixed to screens, the LEGO Ideas Typewriter is the ideal set for you to escape from the digital world.

Comprising 2079 bricks, this kit promises an immersive building experience that will help you unplug from the tech-laden present and unwind. In addition, once you have completed the build, you can take a seat at your desk, punch the keys, and imagine yourself writing a prize-winning novel.

Indeed, the center typebar rises when you press a letter key. In addition, the latter is coupled with a carriage, which moves across as you type. There is also a platen roller you can feed paper into. The set even recreates the signature sound of a typewriter.

Thought it could be even more nostalgic. It is. What makes this set so profound, is that it takes inspiration from the classic typewriter used by LEGO Group founder Ole Kirk Kristiansen. You can even get a letter from LEGO’s current CEO, Thomas Kirk Kristiansen.

The LEGO replica of an old-fashioned typewriter measures four-and-a-half inches tall, 10.5 inches wide, and 10.5 inches deep. Finished in a beautiful green hue, this kit is undoubtedly an eye-catching display piece.

4. LEGO Ideas Vincent van Gogh — The Starry Night — 21333

LEGO

Created in collaboration with the Museum of Modern Art, the place where the original The Starry Night is on display, this LEGO Ideas set is spectacular. It should undoubtedly be put on the gallery walls of all LEGO and art aficionados.

The LEGO-reimagined version of Vincent van Gogh’s iconic painting is sure to take center stage (or wall, if you will) on your gallery wall (a hook and buildable frame are included). The set’s three-dimensional design adds a touch of life to the celebrated work of art. It measures 12 inches tall, 15 inches wide, and five inches deep.

Don’t have space on your wall (we strongly suggest you make space for it)? Well, you can always display it as a free-standing piece.

Comprising 2316 pieces, this beautifully detailed kit also provides an immersive building experience. In addition, it comes with a minifigure of Van Gogh himself.

5. LEGO Ideas Motorized Lighthouse — 21335

LEGO

This LEGO Ideas set is sure to light up your home or boat house. Indeed, this kit features a motorized rotating light and custom-made Fresnel lens elements. The cottage below the tower is also equipped with a glowing fireplace.

However, if you thought the details of this kit end there, you would be mistaken. There are myriad intricate details to bring this LEGO model to life.

Indeed, although it makes for an eye-catching (thanks to the lights and its size) display piece, you can immerse yourself in the life of a lighthouse keeper. A minifigure of the latter (and a sailor, replete with a row boat) is included.

The interior of this unique build contains an array of authentic elements. In addition, you can even look for treasure in the pirate cave.

The LEGO Ideas Motorized Lighthouse set comprises 2065 bricks. It measures 22 inches tall, 10 inches wide, and 10 inches deep.

Each of these LEGO Ideas sets offers an immersive and intricate building experience and, indeed, a joyful playing experience. However, as we all know, the adult world is a busy one. So, the kit must look spectacular when the building is done and it is put on display. Every one of these kits promises this. They will also make for great gifts, whether it is for yourself (really, you may treat yourself) or a loved one.

