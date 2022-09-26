Is there going to be an Encanto 2? Encanto captured the heart of kids and adults alike when it came out last year, but will there ever be a sequel to the Disney movie?

Encanto has been one of the most successful Disney films of recent years, rivaling 2016’s Moana and 2013’s Frozen.

The film won Best Animated Feature at the Oscars, and the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” became a smash-hit, along with other numbers from the soundtrack.

So, since the film is so popular, will there be an Encanto 2, à la 2019’s Frozen 2 and other Disney follow-ups?

Is there going to be an Encanto 2?

At the time of writing, Disney has not confirmed any development on Encanto 2, nor are any known spinoffs in the works.

However, fans wishing for a sequel to happen shouldn’t lose hope. Frozen’s sequel came out six years after the original, so there’s plenty of time for an Encanto sequel to pop up.

Disney head Bob Chapek even called Encanto a “franchise” during an earnings call in February 2022, according to The Wrap.

But the question remains: what would happen in the sequel?

Does Encanto set up a sequel?

The story of Encanto seems pretty open and shut.

The super-powered Madrigal family – including the non-superpowered Mirabel – are able to reconcile with one another, and their magical house is rebuilt by them and the town after it falls apart during a big argument between Mirabel and her Abuela.

However, the story being resolved doesn’t mean that there aren’t new stories to be told in this world.

Some fans theorize that a second film would focus on an older Mirabel taking over as the head of the family after Abuela. But as the film has so many characters, there could also be sequel films focused on them.

For example, Jessica Darrow, who voices Luisa, has her own thoughts for a film: “I want Luisa to take a break. I really want the humanization of Luisa, you know, we saw all of the hard stuff that she has to deal with and the anxieties that she experiences,” she earlier told Buzzfeed.

“I want to see a day where she does get to experience joy and relaxation and simple pleasure. And I also want to see her hang out with the unicorn donkey a little more. And [for] the donkeys to talk. That’d be cool.”

It could also be that we don’t see a sequel film, but rather a spinoff TV show, which has happened with a few Disney properties. According to director Jared Bush, the world of Encanto is perfect for that.

“I think with this movie especially we fell in love with every single character, and I think that we try to design them in a way that you want to know more about them,” he told The Digital Fix.

“So I would very, very happily see a show about any member of that family.”

Encanto is currently available to watch on Disney+