Grow even more LEGO Flowers with the new Tiny Plants set

Fans of LEGO Flower sets will be happy to learn the new LEGO Tiny Plants set is available to order right now, but if they’ll arrive in time for Christmas is another story.

LEGO covers a lot of niches with their sets, so fans of Star Wars, Marvel, and even Harry Potter can find the perfect gift for the holiday season. This is perfect for younger fans, but older LEGO enthusiasts might want a more mature set to display.

Enter the LEGO Flower sets that can really brighten up your home this holiday season, as they make the perfect gift for adult LEGO fans. The LEGO Icons Tiny Plants set is a newly announced set to the LEGO Flowers line and is available to be ordered right now.

LEGO Icons Tiny Plants – 10329

The LEGO Store aims to ship the Tiny Plants set by December 21, 2023. That may cut it a little close for some, but it may make it just in time for the big day.

The LEGO Icons Tiny Plants set contains 758 Pieces, making up, obviously, a variety of small plants and cacti. There are also pots containing all of the various flora. The saying goes, “Say it with flowers.” Now, you can say it with multiple brick-based plants instead.

This set will cost $49.99 from the LEGO Store, which is a pretty good price, considering the multiple builds of plantlife that are included in the collection from all corners of the globe, from the wet rainforest to the dry desert.

Speaking of flowers, LEGO has recently announced the new LEGO Icons Bouquet of Roses set, the pinnacle of romance recreated in LEGO bricks, a perfect gesture for Valentine’s Day.

Again, the LEGO Icons Tiny Plants set is available to order now and LEGO Store plans to have the set shipped out by December 21.

