NPC TikTokers Miles Morales and Pinkydoll spark relationship rumors after Kai Cenat stream appearance

Popular NPC TikTok stars Pinkydoll and ‘leaks._.world,’ who’s known for imitating Marvel’s Miles Morales, have convinced fans that they’re in a relationship after they appeared on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 stream together.

Kai Cenat’s 30-day non-stop Twitch subathon, called ‘Mafiathon 2,’ has featured a slew of celebrity guests and other top influencers, including prominent NPC TikTokers leaks._.world and Pinkydoll.

Cenat conscripted the two creators to keep the stream interesting while he sleeps. They entertained his viewers by reciting certain lines and actions whenever fans subscribed to the channel — much like non-player characters (NPCs) in a video game.

Cenat’s stream has only been going for 14 days… but just two weeks after appearing on Mafiathon 2 together, fans are speculating that the duo have gotten into a romantic relationship.

The TikTokers linked up outside of Kai’s stream to make content on Pinkydoll’s Snapchat profile, where she posted a photo showing leaks._.world giving her a smooch on the cheek with the caption: “Pinky loves Spiderman” and a heart-eyes emoji.

That’s not all; she also posted a photo holding hands with the Miles Morales impersonator, as well as another snapshot of them embracing while riding the ferris wheel at Santa Monica Pier.

While neither has made an official statement about the supposed relationship on their social media accounts outside these posts, netizens are already running wild with the possibility that two of the net’s top NPC TikTokers had a meet-cute thanks to Kai Cenat’s subathon.

“NPC Miles Morales didn’t waste any time,” one joked on Twitter/X.

“Two NPCs in a relationship, they’re perfect for each other,” another said.

“Wait there’s no way they’re on a date at the fair and he’s still in the Spidey costume,” yet another pointed out.

Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon will continue until the end of November, and has already produced a slew of other wild moments — such as inadvertently starting an argument between Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey and her ex-partner, rapper DDG.