Spider-Man 2 story DLC officially scrapped by devs & fans are devastated

Spider-Man 2 developer Insomniac officially scraps rumored story DLC, and fans are devastated by the news.

Insomniac’s Spider-Man games have been massive hits for the developers and PlayStation. Critics and fans praise these exclusive superhero experiences for their fantastic mechanics, universe-building, and more.

The most recent instalment in the series, Spider-Man 2, was an instant hit, selling millions of copies worldwide.

While fans were recently hit with some good news, knowing that the game would finally make its way to PC in January 2025, this excitement was quickly drowned out by the confirmation that there would be no post-release DLC like initially expected.

Alongside the announcement of Spider-Man 2’s PC port on the PlayStation Blog, Insomniac almost stated that they have “no additional story content planned” for the game.

The City That Never Sleeps, a post-game DLC story campaign for 2018’s Spider-Man game, was released just a month after its launch. Therefore, gamers expected the sequel to follow suit, but this did not happen.

This has been particularly frustrating for game fans, given that the length of Spider-Man 2’s narrative was heavily criticized at launch. Many slammed the developers for selling the game at full price despite having a shorter experience than the first.

“This is a bummer. SM2 felt very short and lacking in content compared to SM1. I expected a similar three-episode story DLC to mitigate that. If that’s not the case, SM2 was kind of a letdown,” wrote one Reddit user.

Others have noted that they will now be “finally deleting the game” from their libraries now that “the hope of DLC has been completely shut down.”

However, Insomniac’s complete pivot from Spider-Man 2 signifies they are full steam ahead on future projects, including the standalone Wolverine game that was hit with massive leaks at the end of 2023.

