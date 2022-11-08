Marvel Snap Season 6: Warriors of Wakanda Season Pass rewards, Black Panther card, more

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at [email protected] or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

The first full season since Marvel Snap launched worldwide is now upon us as the Warriors of Wakanda have come into focus. Coinciding with the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the new season has plenty for MCU fans to enjoy.

When Marvel Snap’s full release rolled out on October 18, it did so midway through a season. Symbiote Invasion, the theme of Season 5, was already underway, though newcomers jumping in still had a few weeks to catch up on all that was included. Now, however, everyone is on the same playing field.

With the launch of Season 6: Warriors of Wakanda, all players now have access to a full season from start to finish. That means new cards, new Locations, and of course, new cosmetics are all available.

So if you’re looking to get up to speed, we’ve got you covered with all there is to know about the Warriors of Wakanda season in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap’s sixth seasonal update went live on Tuesday, November 8, and no different from usual, fans have a full month to get in on the fun.

For the time being, it appears Warriors of Wakanda will wind down on Tuesday, December 6. As always though, we’ll keep you posted here if plans change throughout the season.

Marvel Snap Season 6: Warriors of Wakanda price

If you’re new to Marvel Snap, three options are available when it comes to engaging with the latest season pass. If you’re just dipping your toes, the first choice is to simply play and enjoy the game for free, unlocking rewards along the way without spending anything.

But if you’re the type that wants everything on offer, two premium options are available for Season 6. Up first is the Premium Season Pass for $9.99 which comes with access to the premium reward track, allowing you to unlock all exclusive items this season. Though as a more expensive option, the Premium+ bundle is also available at $14.99 and instantly unlocks the first 10 Tiers.

New Black Panther card in Marvel Snap Season 6

Making its debut in Season 6 is the Black Panther card. As a 5 Cost 4 Power card, Black Panther is able to double its Power On Reveal.

This opens the door to a wide range of unique deck types aimed at buffing this particular late-game card. Whether it’s Okoye and Nakia buffing Black Panther before it goes out, or even Wong on the board doubling its On Reveal effect, there are plenty of ways to synergize with this new card.

Marvel / Second Dinner Black Panther could lead the charge on a fresh meta in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap Season 6: Warriors of Wakanda Season Pass Missions

To help you get through the Warriors of Wakanda Season Pass, a number of limited-time Missions are available. By completing these, you’ll earn a huge amount of XP to instantly blitz through Tiers. Some are extremely simple and be knocked out in the background, though others may require a more dedicated approach.

Below is a full look at all Season 6 Missions in Marvel Snap thus far.

Chapter Mission Reward Chapter 1 Complete all Chapter 1 Missions 2500 XP Play 4 Cost Cards (10) 900 XP Win a match with 40+ total power (8) 1000 XP Win a Location with 20 or more Power (20) 1150 XP TBA TBA TBA

Marvel Snap Season 6: Warriors of Wakanda Season Pass Rewards

As you would expect, a new Season Pass means 50 Tiers of new rewards on offer. From unique cosmetics to a surplus of in-game currency, there’s plenty for players of all skill levels to get their hands on. Below is a full look at everything on offer in the Warriors of Wakanda Season Pass.

Tier Reward Tier 1 Black Panther (New Card) Tier 2 100 Credits Tier 3 15 Black Panther Boosters Tier 4 100 Gold Tier 5 200 Credits Tier 6 15 Black Panther Boosters Tier 7 15 Boosters Tier 8 Card Art Variant Tier 9 15 Black Panther Boosters Tier 10 100 Credits Tier 11 100 Gold Tier 12 New Avatar (Nakia) Tier 13 200 Credits Tier 14 Card Art Variant (Nakia) Tier 15 100 Gold Tier 16 15 Boosters Tier 17 100 Credits Tier 18 20 Nakia Boosters Tier 19 100 Gold Tier 20 200 Credits Tier 21 15 Boosters Tier 22 100 Credits Tier 23 20 Nakia Boosters Tier 24 15 Boosters Tier 25 200 Credits Tier 26 20 Nakia Boosters Tier 27 Card Art Variant Tier 28 100 Credits Tier 29 100 Gold Tier 30 New Avatar (Okoye) Tier 31 200 Credits Tier 32 20 Okoye Boosters Tier 33 100 Gold Tier 34 20 Okoye Boosters Tier 35 200 Credits Tier 36 Card Art Variant Tier 37 100 Gold Tier 38 20 Okoye Boosters Tier 39 15 Boosters Tier 40 Card Art Variant (Okoye) Tier 41 200 Credits Tier 42 15 Boosters Tier 43 200 Credits Tier 44 Card Back (Black Panther) Tier 45 500 Credits Tier 46 60 Black Panther Boosters Tier 47 New Avatar (Black Panther) Tier 48 Card Art Variant Tier 49 500 Gold Tier 50 Card Art Variant (Black Panther) Tier 51 + Season Cache

Be sure to check back throughout the season as we’ll keep you up to speed right here with all the latest Marvel Snap developments.