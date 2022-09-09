Marvel Snap launch date revealed: Mobile & PC launch, pre-register rewards, more

The full release of Marvel Snap is now locked in as developers Second Dinner confirmed the October 18 launch during the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase 2022 event.

Five months on from Marvel Snap’s surprise reveal and Closed Beta launch, the highly anticipated Collectible Card Game (CCG) finally has a solid release date. The game is set to launch in full on October 18 for mobile players, with an early access PC build also going live at the same time.

It’s currently unclear how different the two versions may be, if at all, or whether crossplay between the platforms will be enabled from day one.

Following on from multiple content drops in the Closed Beta along with a regular cadence of new updates, Marvel Snap is set to launch with over 150 cards and 80 locations come October.

Coinciding with the announcement at the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase, fans waiting to jump in can now pre-register in a number of ways. Not only is access granted right away, but two unique rewards can also be acquired.

Those pre-registering on Android devices through the Google Play store will be granted a Hulk card variant with art from Max Grecke. Meanwhile, those pre-registering on iOS devices will instead receive an Iron Man card variant with art from Dan Hipp. For the time being, it appears there are no other methods of unlocking these variants after launch.

For players who joined the action early in select regions, devs at Second Dinner have provided four seasons worth of content along with numerous balance adjustments. Not all of the new additions in early access have gone down well, however.

Nexus Events, originally touted as limited-time in-game experiences in which players could unlock specific cards, were immediately panned by the community. Excessive monetization led to a wave of backlash, a formal apology from the devs, followed closely by the cancelation of all future Nexus Events.

Since the controversy, there’s been no word on changes to existing in-game systems. Thus, it’s safe to expect the same microtransaction model, the same in-game currencies, and the same Collection Level progression system to carry over from the Closed Beta.

Should plans change in the coming weeks ahead of launch, we’ll be sure to keep you updated right here with all the latest.