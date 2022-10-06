GamingGaming

Marvel Snap Season 5: Symbiote Invasion Season Pass rewards, Miles Morales card, more

Marvel Snap
Marvel Snap Season 5 artworkMarvel / Second Dinner

The Symbiote Invasion is now upon us in Marvel Snap Season 5 as Miles Morales joins the fight, new rewards are on offer in the latest Season Pass, and unique Locations are added to the mix. Here’s everything you need to know.

With the full release of Marvel Snap locked in for October 18, we now know the Season 5 theme new players will be greeted to when they log in for the first time. Symbiote Invasion is in effect for the month of October and there’s plenty to be excited about.

From the release of Miles Morales to an all-new Season Pass, there’s something for everyone in the first full season for players around the globe.

So to help you brush up on all there is to know about Marvel Snap Season 5, we’ve got you covered with the full rundown below.

Contents

Marvel Snap cover artMarvel / Second Dinner
The fifth season of Marvel Snap will be in effect for the game’s full release on October 18.

Marvel Snap Season 5: Symbiote Invasion dates

Marvel Snap’s fifth seasonal update went live on Tuesday, October 4 and as always, it’s set to run for a full month. Of note this time around, Symbiote Invasion will be the season in focus when Marvel Snap goes live for players around the world on October 18.

Given the current endpoint for the Season 5 Pass, it appears Season 6 will roll over on Tuesday, November 8.

Marvel Snap Season 5: Symbiote Invasion price

Keeping in line with previous seasons, Symbiote Invasion gives players the same three options as usual. First is the simple option of continuing to play for free and claiming various rewards along the way without spending a dime.

Though if you’d rather get the most out of the Season Pass, you’ll need to pay for one of two premium options. Up first is the Premium Season Pass for $9.99 which grants access to premium rewards along the track as you reach them. As a final, more expensive option, the Premium+ bundle is available for $14.99 and instantly unlocks the first 10 Tiers.

New Marvel Snap Season 5 card: Miles Morales

Following the trend of one new card per season, Miles Morales has joined the Marvel Snap lineup in the latest content drop. As a 4 Cost 5 Power card, Miles comes with a unique effect that allows players to throw him on the board early. If any other card moved in the previous turn, Miles’ Cost drops to 1.

Whether it’s a card on your side of the board or an opposing card that moved, the effect works just the same. This means Miles can be used as a counter to movement decks, or just a powerful addition to a move-based deck of your own.

As always, Miles Morales is available right away in the premium Season Pass along with an additional art variant at Tier 50.

Marvel Snap cinematicMarvel / Second Dinner
Miles Morales is swinging his way into the Season 5 meta.

Marvel Snap Season 5: Symbiote Invasion Season Pass Missions

To help you progress through the Symbiote Invasion Season Pass, a number of limited-time Missions are available, all of which grant a considerable amount of XP. Some can be knocked out without much manual effort, though others may require specific decks or certain tactics in order to tick them off.

Below is a full look at all Season 5 Missions in Marvel Snap thus far.

Chapter Mission Reward
Chapter 1 Complete all Chapter 1 Missions 2000 XP
Gain Collection Level (12) 1000 XP
Play 2 Cost Cards (15) 900 XP
Win Matches with a Snap (10) 1100 XP
Move Cards (10) 650 XP
TBA TBA TBA

Marvel Snap Season 5: Symbiote Invasion Season Pass Rewards

As always, the typical rewards are on offer once again in the Season 5 Pass. From in-game currencies to new Card Backs and of course, a number of unique art variants, there’s plenty for players to unlock. Below is a full look at all 50 tiers in the Symbiote Invasion Season Pass.

TierReward
Tier 1Miles Morales (New Card)
Tier 2100 Credits
Tier 315 Miles Morales Boosters
Tier 4100 Gold
Tier 5200 Credits
Tier 615 Miles Morales Boosters
Tier 715 Boosters
Tier 8Card Art Variant
Tier 915 Miles Morales Boosters
Tier 10100 Credits
Tier 11100 Gold
Tier 12New Avatar (Carnage)
Tier 13200 Credits
Tier 14Carnage (Card Art Variant)
Tier 15100 Gold
Tier 1615 Boosters
Tier 17100 Credits
Tier 1820 Carnage Boosters
Tier 19100 Gold
Tier 20200 Credits
Tier 2115 Boosters
Tier 22100 Credits
Tier 2320 Carnage Boosters
Tier 2415 Boosters
Tier 25200 Credits
Tier 2620 Carnage Boosters
Tier 27Card Art Variant
Tier 28100 Credits
Tier 29100 Gold
Tier 30New Avatar (Spider-Woman)
Tier 31200 Credits
Tier 3220 Spider-Woman Boosters
Tier 33100 Gold
Tier 3420 Spider-Woman Boosters
Tier 35200 Credits
Tier 36Card Art Variant
Tier 37100 Gold
Tier 3820 Spider-Woman Boosters
Tier 3915 Boosters
Tier 40Spider-Woman (Card Art Variant)
Tier 41200 Credits
Tier 4215 Boosters
Tier 43200 Credits
Tier 44Card Back
Tier 45500 Credits
Tier 4660 Miles Morales Boosters
Tier 47New Avatar (Miles Morales)
Tier 48Card Art Variant
Tier 49500 Gold
Tier 50Card Art Variant (Miles Morales)
Tier 51Season Cache
Tier 52Season Cache
Tier 53Season Cache
Tier 54Season Cache
Tier 55Season Cache

Be sure to check back throughout Season 5 as we’ll keep you updated here with all the latest changes.

