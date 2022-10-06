Marvel Snap Season 5: Symbiote Invasion Season Pass rewards, Miles Morales card, more

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at [email protected] or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

The Symbiote Invasion is now upon us in Marvel Snap Season 5 as Miles Morales joins the fight, new rewards are on offer in the latest Season Pass, and unique Locations are added to the mix. Here’s everything you need to know.

With the full release of Marvel Snap locked in for October 18, we now know the Season 5 theme new players will be greeted to when they log in for the first time. Symbiote Invasion is in effect for the month of October and there’s plenty to be excited about.

From the release of Miles Morales to an all-new Season Pass, there’s something for everyone in the first full season for players around the globe.

So to help you brush up on all there is to know about Marvel Snap Season 5, we’ve got you covered with the full rundown below.

Marvel / Second Dinner The fifth season of Marvel Snap will be in effect for the game’s full release on October 18.

Marvel Snap’s fifth seasonal update went live on Tuesday, October 4 and as always, it’s set to run for a full month. Of note this time around, Symbiote Invasion will be the season in focus when Marvel Snap goes live for players around the world on October 18.

Given the current endpoint for the Season 5 Pass, it appears Season 6 will roll over on Tuesday, November 8.

Marvel Snap Season 5: Symbiote Invasion price

Keeping in line with previous seasons, Symbiote Invasion gives players the same three options as usual. First is the simple option of continuing to play for free and claiming various rewards along the way without spending a dime.

Though if you’d rather get the most out of the Season Pass, you’ll need to pay for one of two premium options. Up first is the Premium Season Pass for $9.99 which grants access to premium rewards along the track as you reach them. As a final, more expensive option, the Premium+ bundle is available for $14.99 and instantly unlocks the first 10 Tiers.

New Marvel Snap Season 5 card: Miles Morales

Following the trend of one new card per season, Miles Morales has joined the Marvel Snap lineup in the latest content drop. As a 4 Cost 5 Power card, Miles comes with a unique effect that allows players to throw him on the board early. If any other card moved in the previous turn, Miles’ Cost drops to 1.

Whether it’s a card on your side of the board or an opposing card that moved, the effect works just the same. This means Miles can be used as a counter to movement decks, or just a powerful addition to a move-based deck of your own.

As always, Miles Morales is available right away in the premium Season Pass along with an additional art variant at Tier 50.

Marvel / Second Dinner Miles Morales is swinging his way into the Season 5 meta.

Marvel Snap Season 5: Symbiote Invasion Season Pass Missions

To help you progress through the Symbiote Invasion Season Pass, a number of limited-time Missions are available, all of which grant a considerable amount of XP. Some can be knocked out without much manual effort, though others may require specific decks or certain tactics in order to tick them off.

Below is a full look at all Season 5 Missions in Marvel Snap thus far.

Chapter Mission Reward Chapter 1 Complete all Chapter 1 Missions 2000 XP Gain Collection Level (12) 1000 XP Play 2 Cost Cards (15) 900 XP Win Matches with a Snap (10) 1100 XP Move Cards (10) 650 XP TBA TBA TBA

Marvel Snap Season 5: Symbiote Invasion Season Pass Rewards

As always, the typical rewards are on offer once again in the Season 5 Pass. From in-game currencies to new Card Backs and of course, a number of unique art variants, there’s plenty for players to unlock. Below is a full look at all 50 tiers in the Symbiote Invasion Season Pass.

Tier Reward Tier 1 Miles Morales (New Card) Tier 2 100 Credits Tier 3 15 Miles Morales Boosters Tier 4 100 Gold Tier 5 200 Credits Tier 6 15 Miles Morales Boosters Tier 7 15 Boosters Tier 8 Card Art Variant Tier 9 15 Miles Morales Boosters Tier 10 100 Credits Tier 11 100 Gold Tier 12 New Avatar (Carnage) Tier 13 200 Credits Tier 14 Carnage (Card Art Variant) Tier 15 100 Gold Tier 16 15 Boosters Tier 17 100 Credits Tier 18 20 Carnage Boosters Tier 19 100 Gold Tier 20 200 Credits Tier 21 15 Boosters Tier 22 100 Credits Tier 23 20 Carnage Boosters Tier 24 15 Boosters Tier 25 200 Credits Tier 26 20 Carnage Boosters Tier 27 Card Art Variant Tier 28 100 Credits Tier 29 100 Gold Tier 30 New Avatar (Spider-Woman) Tier 31 200 Credits Tier 32 20 Spider-Woman Boosters Tier 33 100 Gold Tier 34 20 Spider-Woman Boosters Tier 35 200 Credits Tier 36 Card Art Variant Tier 37 100 Gold Tier 38 20 Spider-Woman Boosters Tier 39 15 Boosters Tier 40 Spider-Woman (Card Art Variant) Tier 41 200 Credits Tier 42 15 Boosters Tier 43 200 Credits Tier 44 Card Back Tier 45 500 Credits Tier 46 60 Miles Morales Boosters Tier 47 New Avatar (Miles Morales) Tier 48 Card Art Variant Tier 49 500 Gold Tier 50 Card Art Variant (Miles Morales) Tier 51 Season Cache Tier 52 Season Cache Tier 53 Season Cache Tier 54 Season Cache Tier 55 Season Cache

Be sure to check back throughout Season 5 as we’ll keep you updated here with all the latest changes.