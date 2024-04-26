Fallout 4’s new Quality mode is broken on Series X

The new next gen update for Fallout 4 isn’t working completely on Xbox Series X, keeping players from being able to use the new Quality mode.

Fallout 4 just received a big, new update that is bringing the game to the newest generation of consoles, primarily through updating the graphics and performance.

As is the common practice for games this generation, the update promises two new graphical modes that players can choose from: Quality and Performance.

Quality mode favors higher graphics with a locked framerate of 30fps. Performance, meanwhile, favors achieving 40fps at the expense of some graphical detail. According to Bethesda, Quality mode has “Ultra” level settings, while the Performance mode is set to “Standard” settings.

The issue is that for fans on Series X, Quality mode isn’t working; they are stuck using Performance mode.

Reports of this problem began surfacing after the update released. Players began noticing that even when they chose Quality mode, the game would still be at 60fps. When they went back into the settings, the mode is still set to Performance.

Of course, the inclusion of a 60fps mode is the main draw for this Fallout 4 update. But there are plenty of people who want to see what the Quality mode has to offer.

This is not the only issue that this Fallout 4 next gen update has had since its launch, either. Players are reporting that their mods have been broken and PlayStation Plus Collection users are being asked to purchase the game again.

These have led to many players looking for ways to play the game without updating it, or rolling back to previous versions entirely.

However, the update did fix some well-known bugs that were causing issues with Fallout 4. In addition, players do seem to be happy with the enhanced performance with the game, as well.