Baldur’s Gate 3 NPC names discovered to have hilarious double meaning

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have discovered that multiple NPCs in the game have been “appropriately” named with double meanings based on their character.

As winner of Game of the Year, Baldur’s Gate 3 has surprised players worldwide with its deep storyline — but this discovery takes things one step further. Some characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 are downright unlikeable for multiple reasons and as it turns out, their names live up to the hate they receive.

Kagha is one of the initial NPCs players encounter in the first Act by going to the Grove. In a series of cutscenes, Kagha can be seen harassing a Tiefling child for stealing — something which left a bad taste in many people’s mouths.

Article continues after ad

One player took to Reddit to point out that Kagha’s name is pronounced similarly to “caga” in Portuguese. “Caga” translates “to sh**,” which the original poster said was accurate considering Kagha’s character in the game; a dictator-like woman who shows no leniency, even towards innocent children.

Article continues after ad

However, not all players agree that Kagha is a bad character. As some have pointed out, the more you learn about her the more likable she becomes.

“She’s not that bad compared to a lot of other characters. She had good intentions but they became warped because she gave in to fear. She became a cruel person because of it. Once you make her understand what she’s done she immediately backs down and accepts responsibility for it,” explained one person.

Article continues after ad

The conversation on alternative meanings sparked other players to translate the names of more NPCs into different languages. Another familiar character whose name is also assimilated with the word “sh**” is Cazador Szarr, as in Hungarian “szar” means the same thing.

Despite this, not all Baldur’s Gate 3 characters have names that throw shade at them. One user pointed out that Aylin, a temporary companion that can be found in Act 2, means “moon halo” in Turkish. A name that fits perfectly with her being the daughter of Selûne, who is the goddess of the moon.

Article continues after ad

Whether the naming of these NPCs intentionally considered meaning in other languages or not, the Easter eggs are nonetheless plenty of fun to discover.