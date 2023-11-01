Lies of P 2: Possible setting, characters & everything we know

The ending of Lies of P heavily implied that a sequel was coming – and it looks like “we’re off to see the Wizard.” Here’s everything we know so far.

Spoilers for the Lies of P ending will be unavoidable here, as the cliffhanger ending of the game clearly communicates where the series is heading. You have been warned. Here goes.

So, during the Rise of P ending, which is considered the best (and likely canon) ending of Lies of P, some shadowy figures are seen discussing Pinocchio holding one of the keys to eternal life and that a girl called Dorothy with ruby slippers holds another. This is of course a reference to the Wizard of Oz, which is being teased as the next game in the series.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Neowiz Games / Round 8 Studio A girl with ruby red slippers suggests we may be heading to Oz in the next game.

Will there be a Lies of P sequel?

While the ending suggested the Lies of P story is not over, during a Director’s Letter video, Lies of P director Ji Won Choi confirmed a sequel was planned while discussing the game’s upcoming DLC.

He said, “Our highest priority is developing the DLC and working on our sequel,” confirming that a sequel is in the works.

The sequel is unlikely to be a Lies of P 2 though, instead, it looks like the developers are creating a shared universe, with works like Pinocchio and now The Wizard of Oz serving as inspiration for the first two entries. Therefore, we expect to see a Soulslike game take place in a much darker version of the Land of Oz.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It will be interesting to see if/how Pinocchio or the events of Lies of P play into a possible Wizard of Oz-themed sequel, and where else we could go in subsequent games. As characters like Dorothy have already been revealed, more could be in the upcoming DLC.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Does Lies of P 2 have a release date?

No, not yet. All we know is the team will be working on the game once they finish up with the Lies of P DLC. The platforms the game will be released on are also unknown.

Article continues after ad

So, that’s all we know about the Lies of P sequel so far. For more on the biggest upcoming releases, check out our pages on some of the most-anticipated games that have been announced:

Article continues after ad

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | Wolverine | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman | Pragmata | Control 2