Lies of P Endings explained: Should you tell the truth?

Lies of P has multiple endings, here’s how to unlock each one. We’ll also explain what each ending means, including that cliffhanger.

Depending on your actions during the game and one final choice you need to make before the final boss of Lies of P, you’ll unlock one of three endings. This story of Pinocchio doesn’t just end with him happily reunited with his father Geppetto as he morphs into a real boy. Every ending has a slightly grim tone, although, some of decidedly more grim than others.

Below, we’ll detail how you can unlock each of the three endings in the game, as well as explain what transpires in each and where it might lead the story in the future. It appears that Pinocchio may not be the only story from children’s literature being adapted into a Soulslike adventure. Be warned, as we’re discussing the endings of Lies of P, this explainer will be littered with spoilers.

Contents

Neowiz Games, Round 8 Studio Lies of P features three very different endings.

Real Boy: They all lived happily ever after

While this sounds like a happy ending, it could be considered the worst in Lies of P, depending on your point of view. In this ending after defeating Simon, Geppetto asks Pinocchio to give him his heart so that he can become a real boy. If you agree, Pinocchio essentially dies and his heart is used to resurrect Geppetto’s human son Carlo instead.

While this could be interpreted as Pinocchio becoming a real boy, it could also be seen as a callous betrayal by Geppetto. It all depends on how you see it and your view on whether Pinocchio, or any puppet, is truly sentient, or just a machine. After resurrecting Carlo, Geppetto has him murder all the survivors in the hotel, turns them into puppets, and escapes the city. So it’s a rather dark ending compared to the others.

To unlock this ending, simply give Geppetto the heart when he asks. Your choices regarding honesty and Sofia’s fate don’t matter if you choose this option.

Free from the puppet strings

In the second possible ending, you’ll need to refuse when Geppetto asks you to hand over your heart. This will result in Geppetto trying to take it by force by activating another boss known as the Nameless Puppet.

After you defeat this boss, it will strike at your heart only for Geppetto to die protecting you, so that he can retrieve the heart for Carlo. However, he’ll succumb to his wounds, cursing Pinocchio and failing to resurrect his son.

Pinocchio will then be free from Gepetto’s control and free to make his own choices.

Neowiz Games / Round 8 Studio Lies of P has a secret, arguably, best ending.

Rise of P

To unlock this ending you’ll need to meet certain criteria. First, only tell lies throughout your run, give the painting ‘Portrait of a Boy’ to Geppetto, and choose to give peace to Sofia when prompted to. Then refuse when Geppetto asks you to hand over your heart and then defeat the Nameless Puppet.

In this ending, Geppetto apologizes to P for his deception rather than cursing him. Pinocchio will then use his ergo to revive Sofia as a puppet, allowing her to live again.

Then in a mysterious post-credits scene, a man will explain to his boss that Pinocchio holds one of the keys to eternal life and that a girl called Dorothy with ruby slippers holds another. This is of course a reference to the Wizard of Oz, which is being teased as the next game in the series.

If you got this ending and also collected and listened to all the records in the game, then you’ll be able to unlock the Golden Lie weapon in Geppetto’s study at the hotel in NG+.

So there you have it, all three endings in Lies of P and what they represent. For more Lies of P content, check out our other guides below:

