Gaming

Is Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Coming to Steam Deck?

Ishan Vashishth
like a dragon infinite wealth man punchesSEGA

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth is arriving soon and many are wondering if it will be compatible with the Steam Deck? Here’s everything you need to know.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio’s commitment to delivering immersive and graphically rich experiences is evident in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth. The latest installment in the Like a Dragon series promises to build on its predecessor’s legacy. But does this mean Steam Deck users will get to enjoy this eagerly awaited title?

Given the increasing popularity of the Steam Deck and its capabilities, it’s essential to explore whether Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be a part of its expansive game library.

Like A Dragon: Infinite WealthLike A Dragon: Infinite Wealth is likely to be compatible with the Steam Deck.

It’s extremely likely that Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be made available on the Steam Deck. While no game is officially rated for the Steam Deck before its release, there’s a strong indication that Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be compatible with the device.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has shown a consistent commitment to the Steam Deck, with previous titles in the Like A Dragon series, including Ishin, The Man Who Erased His Name, and Yakuza: Like A Dragon, all receiving a Verified rating for the platform. This track record suggests a similar path for Infinite Wealth.

Furthermore, the technical aspects of Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth align well with the Steam Deck’s capabilities. The game shares system requirements similar to Like A Dragon: The Man Who Erased His Name, which could run at 60 fps on medium presets on the Steam Deck. This similarity in requirements is a strong indicator of potential performance excellence for Infinite Wealth on Valve’s gaming handheld.

Given the studio’s history and the game’s requirements, it seems highly likely that the Steam Deck will be a suitable platform for enjoying this new adventure in the Like a Dragon saga.

So, that’s everything to know about Like A Dragon Infinite Wealth and its possible release on the Steam Deck. In the meantime, be sure to check out some of the other guides for the game below: 

Will Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth be on Xbox Game Pass? | Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth editions & pre-order bonuses  | Is Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Coming to Nintendo Switch?

