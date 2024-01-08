Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth editions and pre-order bonuses

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth pre-orders are now live, so here’s everything you need to know about the price and pre-order bonuses.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is nearly here, and soon, players will be able to continue Ichiban Kasuga’s adventure. This time the ragtag crew are heading to the sunny shores of Hawaii in search of Ichiban’s biological mother.

As always, players can expect plenty of whacky fights, ludicrous minigames, and nail-biting story segments. With the game covering the entirety of Hawaii as a map and several Japanese locations, it’s clear Yakuza 8 is going to be big.

So, if you’re hyped for the release and want to know what version of the game you should purchase, then our Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth pre-order guide has everything you need to know.

All editions of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio There are plenty of pre-order bonuses in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

There are three editions of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate. There is not a huge difference between the two, but neither is the price. As you can imagine, the Standard edition comes with just the base copy of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, while both the Deluxe and Ultimate editions feature some extra goodies.

We’ve listed all the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth editions and their bonus items below:

Standard – $69.99/£59.99

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Deluxe Edition – $84.99/£74.99

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Master Vacation Bundle

According to the official Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth site, the Master Vacation Bundle allows players to explore a bonus dungeon, obtain special Sujimon, resort guests, unlock new outfits, and New Game+.

Ultimate Edition – $109.99/£94.99

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Master Vacation Bundle

Assorted Outfit Pack

Sujimon & Resort Bundle (Get legendary Sujimon, resort guests & special boosters)

Yakuza CD Collection Set (increase your in-game playlist with classic tracks)

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth editions and pre-order bonuses. Make sure you check out our Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth hub for all the latest news and updates.

