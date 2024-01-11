All Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Trophies & AchievementsSEGA
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is arriving soon and ahead of its highly anticipated launch, the Trophies and Achievements have been revealed. Here’s a full list and the requirements you’ll need to meet to obtain them all.
The latest installment in the Like a Dragon (Yakuza) franchise is almost here, and this time fans will get to experience an overseas adventure with dual protagonists as longtime series icon Kazuma Kiryu will be joined by Yakuza: Like a Dragon protagonist Ichiban Kasuga.
There will be a lot of content for fans to dive into in Infinite Wealth — including a gripping main story, plus plenty of wacky minigames, and side activities. You’ll also be able to earn plenty of Trophies and Achievements throughout your time in the game.
So, here’s a rundown of all the Trophies and Achievements that have been revealed for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
All Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Trophies & Achievements
There are a total of 65 Trophies and Achievements fans can unlock during their time with the game, which includes an additional Platinum for PlayStation players.
A full list of them can be found below:
- Infinite Wealth – Collect all Trophies (Platinum)
- Back in Action – Finish Chapter 1
- Fish Out of Water – Finish Chapter 2
- Time Marches On – Finish Chapter 3
- Down and Out – Finish Chapter 4
- Misgivings – Finish Chapter 5
- Hiding in Plain Sight – Finish Chapter 6
- Separate Ways – Finish Chapter 7
- Layered Lies – Finish Chapter 8
- Found and Lost – Finish Chapter 9
- Dying Breed – Finish Chapter 10
- Reunion – Finish Chapter 11
- Holding the Line – Finish Chapter 12
- Turning the Tides – Finish Chapter 13
- The Man Who Regained His Name – Finish the Final Chapter
- Touching Lives – Complete 10 substories
- Savings Lives – Complete 20 substories
- Living Your Best Life – Complete 40 substories
- Squared Away – View all of Nanba’s Drink Links
- No Regrets – View all of Adachi’s Drink Links
- Missing Words – View all of Saeko’s Drink Links
- Breaking Free – View all of Joongi’s Drink Links
- Starting Fresh – View all of Zhao’s Drink Links
- Rest Assured – View all of Chitose’s Drink Links
- Letting Go – View all of Tomizawa’s Drink Links
- Commanding Respect – View all of Seaonhee’s Drink Links
- Wandering Dragon – Reach level 10 with Kasuga
- Resolute Dragon – Reach level 30 with Kasuga
- Apex Dragon – Reach level 50 with Kasuga
- Legendary Dragon – Reach level 70 with Kasuga
- Superhuman – Raise one of Kasuga’s personality stats to max
- Metahuman – Raise all of Kasuga’s personality stats to max
- Renewed Purpose – Complete all Life Links
- Precious Memories – Gather 30 Memoirs of a Dragon
- Abundant Memories – Gather 70 Memoirs of a Dragon
- Funk Goes On – Push Kiryu’s Soul, Tech, or Body to the max
- Alo-Happy as Can be – Experience eight activities offered by Alo-Happy Tours
- Side Hustle – Raise a job to rank 30
- Mad Hustle – Raise three jobs to rank 30
- Ultimate Hustle – Raise seven jobs to rank 30
- Pound for Pound – Dial up Poundmates 30 times
- Something from Nothing – Make 10 pieces of gear at Julie’s Gearworks
- Investing in the Future – Complete all of Julie’s investments
- Sujimaniac – Register 100 Sujimon to the Sujidex
- Sujimon Sensei – Register 200 Sujimon to the Sujidex
- Dungeon Sweeper – Conquer the Yokohoma Underground
- Ruffians Beware – Complete the Hawaiian Haunt
- Break It Up! – Win 20 raids
- Suji League Champion – Complete all Sujimon-related substories
- Sujimon Snag ‘Em – Recruit 10 Sujimon from battle
- Prize Fight – Max out a Sujimon’s level and friendship
- Craftaholic – Craft 100 different pieces of DIY funiture
- Island Hospitality – Welcome 100 guests to Dondoko Island
- Dondoko A-Go-Go – Run a TV ad on Dondoko Island
- Basking in Glory – Transform Dondoko Island into a four-star resort
- Dondoko Denoument – Complete the Dondoko Island Story
- Having Fun Yet? – Complete 10 different minigames
- License to Skill – Obtain 10 certificates from the Ounabara Vocational School
- 30 Minutes or it’s Free – Complete all Crazy Delivery courses
- Sicko Stopper – Complete all Sicko Snap courses
- Photo Hunter – Take 30 different photos for the Photo Rally
- Spirit of Aloha – Befriend 50 people through Aloha Links
- Don’t Hate the Player – Meet up with five people from Miss Match
- Not a Total Waste – Obtain an item from a toilet bowl
- Somewhere Over the Rainbow – Photograph a rainbow in the skies of Hawaii
Master Vacation DLC Trophies & Achievements
As well as the base game Trophies & Achievements, there are also 9 you can unlock throughout the Master Vacation DLC, but due to the New Game Plus requirement for the DLC, these will be trickier to get your hands on:
- The Hero Returns – Take up the Hero’s mantle in New Game+
- Endless Vacation – Complete New Game+
- We’re Probably the Best! – Complete New Game+ on Hard difficulty
- We’re Definitely the Best! – Complete New Game+ on Legend difficulty
- Building Bonds and Making Gains – Celebrate your victory over sector 1 of the Big Swell
- Titillating Teamwork – Celebrate your victory over sector 2 of the Big Swell
- Kei is for Kinship – Celebrate your victory over sector 3 of the Big Swell
- Unboxed Brotherhood – Celebrate your victory over sector 4 of the Big Swell
- We Did It? – Celebrate your victory over the fifth and final sector of the Big Swell
