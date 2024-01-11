Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is arriving soon and ahead of its highly anticipated launch, the Trophies and Achievements have been revealed. Here’s a full list and the requirements you’ll need to meet to obtain them all.

The latest installment in the Like a Dragon (Yakuza) franchise is almost here, and this time fans will get to experience an overseas adventure with dual protagonists as longtime series icon Kazuma Kiryu will be joined by Yakuza: Like a Dragon protagonist Ichiban Kasuga.

There will be a lot of content for fans to dive into in Infinite Wealth — including a gripping main story, plus plenty of wacky minigames, and side activities. You’ll also be able to earn plenty of Trophies and Achievements throughout your time in the game.

So, here’s a rundown of all the Trophies and Achievements that have been revealed for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

SEGA There are a lot of Trophies and Achievements to get in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

All Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Trophies & Achievements

There are a total of 65 Trophies and Achievements fans can unlock during their time with the game, which includes an additional Platinum for PlayStation players.

A full list of them can be found below:

Infinite Wealth – Collect all Trophies (Platinum)

Back in Action – Finish Chapter 1

Fish Out of Water – Finish Chapter 2

Time Marches On – Finish Chapter 3

Down and Out – Finish Chapter 4

Misgivings – Finish Chapter 5

Hiding in Plain Sight – Finish Chapter 6

Separate Ways – Finish Chapter 7

Layered Lies – Finish Chapter 8

Found and Lost – Finish Chapter 9

Dying Breed – Finish Chapter 10

Reunion – Finish Chapter 11

Holding the Line – Finish Chapter 12

Turning the Tides – Finish Chapter 13

The Man Who Regained His Name – Finish the Final Chapter

Touching Lives – Complete 10 substories

Savings Lives – Complete 20 substories

Living Your Best Life – Complete 40 substories

Squared Away – View all of Nanba’s Drink Links

No Regrets – View all of Adachi’s Drink Links

Missing Words – View all of Saeko’s Drink Links

Breaking Free – View all of Joongi’s Drink Links

Starting Fresh – View all of Zhao’s Drink Links

Rest Assured – View all of Chitose’s Drink Links

Letting Go – View all of Tomizawa’s Drink Links

Commanding Respect – View all of Seaonhee’s Drink Links

Wandering Dragon – Reach level 10 with Kasuga

Resolute Dragon – Reach level 30 with Kasuga

Apex Dragon – Reach level 50 with Kasuga

Legendary Dragon – Reach level 70 with Kasuga

Superhuman – Raise one of Kasuga’s personality stats to max

Metahuman – Raise all of Kasuga’s personality stats to max

Renewed Purpose – Complete all Life Links

Precious Memories – Gather 30 Memoirs of a Dragon

Abundant Memories – Gather 70 Memoirs of a Dragon

Funk Goes On – Push Kiryu’s Soul, Tech, or Body to the max

Alo-Happy as Can be – Experience eight activities offered by Alo-Happy Tours

Side Hustle – Raise a job to rank 30

Mad Hustle – Raise three jobs to rank 30

Ultimate Hustle – Raise seven jobs to rank 30

Pound for Pound – Dial up Poundmates 30 times

Something from Nothing – Make 10 pieces of gear at Julie’s Gearworks

Investing in the Future – Complete all of Julie’s investments

Sujimaniac – Register 100 Sujimon to the Sujidex

Sujimon Sensei – Register 200 Sujimon to the Sujidex

Dungeon Sweeper – Conquer the Yokohoma Underground

Ruffians Beware – Complete the Hawaiian Haunt

Break It Up! – Win 20 raids

Suji League Champion – Complete all Sujimon-related substories

Sujimon Snag ‘Em – Recruit 10 Sujimon from battle

Prize Fight – Max out a Sujimon’s level and friendship

Craftaholic – Craft 100 different pieces of DIY funiture

Island Hospitality – Welcome 100 guests to Dondoko Island

Dondoko A-Go-Go – Run a TV ad on Dondoko Island

Basking in Glory – Transform Dondoko Island into a four-star resort

Dondoko Denoument – Complete the Dondoko Island Story

Having Fun Yet? – Complete 10 different minigames

License to Skill – Obtain 10 certificates from the Ounabara Vocational School

30 Minutes or it’s Free – Complete all Crazy Delivery courses

Sicko Stopper – Complete all Sicko Snap courses

Photo Hunter – Take 30 different photos for the Photo Rally

Spirit of Aloha – Befriend 50 people through Aloha Links

Don’t Hate the Player – Meet up with five people from Miss Match

Not a Total Waste – Obtain an item from a toilet bowl

Somewhere Over the Rainbow – Photograph a rainbow in the skies of Hawaii

Master Vacation DLC Trophies & Achievements

As well as the base game Trophies & Achievements, there are also 9 you can unlock throughout the Master Vacation DLC, but due to the New Game Plus requirement for the DLC, these will be trickier to get your hands on:

The Hero Returns – Take up the Hero’s mantle in New Game+

Endless Vacation – Complete New Game+

We’re Probably the Best! – Complete New Game+ on Hard difficulty

We’re Definitely the Best! – Complete New Game+ on Legend difficulty

Building Bonds and Making Gains – Celebrate your victory over sector 1 of the Big Swell

Titillating Teamwork – Celebrate your victory over sector 2 of the Big Swell

Kei is for Kinship – Celebrate your victory over sector 3 of the Big Swell

Unboxed Brotherhood – Celebrate your victory over sector 4 of the Big Swell

We Did It? – Celebrate your victory over the fifth and final sector of the Big Swell

Those are all the Trophies & Achievements in the game.

