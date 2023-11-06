Every Like a Dragon (Yakuza) game in order: Chronological and release date

The Yakuza series has a two new Yakuza games on the horizon, making now a good time to revisit the previous games and see how each game fits into the timeline of the iconic Yakuza series.

The Like a Dragon series, formerly known as Yakuza, has been around for almost 20 years now, with a new game releasing almost every year since the inception of the first game in 2005.

Yakuza (2005) introduced us to the character of Kazuma Kiryu and the rich lore behind his Yakuza family that is being fleshed out to date.

That being said, the Yakuza series is infamous for its brutality, similar to that of its namesake Japanese criminal syndicate. However, over the years, the Yakuza series has become more goofy, highlighting the over-the-top aspects of the series making each entry distinct from the other.

So if you’re wondering where each entry falls in the timeline. Here’s everything you need to know about all the mainline Yakuza games in chronological order.

How many Like a Dragon (Yakuza) games are there?

While we have covered a total of nine entries on this list, that’s not it, as Yakuza has a total of 23 entries, with the majority of them being spin-offs. Some spin-offs are so outlandish; one example is Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise based on a manga, which is not exactly a spin-off of Yakuza but features characters such as Kazuma Kiryu.

Other titles well known entries such as Like a Dragon: Ishin! or Judgement and its sequel, Lost Judgement, following the story of a detective.

As a whole, you don’t need to play all 23 games to understand the plot of Yakuza. However, each game fleshes out the world these characters are in, expanding the ever-growing world of Yakuza.

Every Like a Dragon (Yakuza) game in chronological order

Below is the suggested sequence to play every mainline Yakuza game if you wish to dig into the story of the entire series and experience it game-by-game:

1 Yakuza 0

2 Yakuza Kiwami

3 Yakuza Kiwami 2

4 Yakuza 3

5 Yakuza 4

6 Yakuza 5

7 Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

8 Yakuza: Like A Dragon

9 Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

All mainline Like a Dragon (Yakuza) games & their release dates

Yakuza 0

Sega Kazuma Kiryu in Yakuza 0

Release date: 2015

2015 Developer: Sega

Sega Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One

The first Yakuza game in chronological order is actually the sixth game in release order. Yakuza 0 begins with Kiryu being framed for an alleged murder in 1988, as players are greeted by a young, 20-year-old Kazuma Kiryu. What follows is a masterclass of a game that is often hailed by many to be the best in the series.

Yakuza Kiwami

Sega Kiryu surrounded by goons in Yakuza Kiwami

Release date: 2016

2016 Developer: Sega

Sega Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One

Yakuza Kiwami is a remake of the first game, released 11 years after the first game, and is the definitive way to experience Yakuza. With one of the best stories that kicked off the series, Yakuza Kiwami lets you delve into the world of Yakuza in true next-gen graphics.

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Sega Yakuza Kiwami 2 trailer snippet

Release date: 2017

2017 Developer: Sega

Sega Platforms: PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One

Released one year after the previous game in this list, Yakuza Kiwami 2 serves as the remake of the original sequel Yakuza 2, making this the last entry to finally be available on next-gen consoles since every game after Yakuza 2 has been released on next-gen consoles.

Yakuza 3

Sega Final boss fight in Yakuza 3

Release date: 2009

2009 Developer: Sega

Sega Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One

Yakuza 3 is often considered the weakest entry in the series. The third installment features a lackluster story with janky combat. If you’re planning to play all the games in chronological order, the shift from the first three games’ next-gen graphics to Yakuza 3’s dated graphics might feel jarring, and the remastered edition doesn’t make it any better either.

Yakuza 4

Sega Akiyama in Yakuza 4

Release date: 2010

2010 Developer: Sega

Sega Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One

This is when the Yakuza series finally starts to bloom. In true over-the-top fashion, Yakuza 4 features four protagonists, as the story is told from four different perspectives, with each character having interesting backstories and equally important stakes. The stories of each character continue throughout the series, making each individual equally important in the grand scheme of events.

Yakuza 5

Sega four protagonists of Yakuza 5

Release date: 2012

2012 Developer: Sega

Sega Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One

Yakuza 5 ups the ante on the already complex plot of Yakuza 4 as this entry tries to flesh out each character even more. Many fans complained that this entry strayed away from Kiryu. However, Yakuza 5 builds upon other characters who become significant later on in the series, making the world of Yakuza feel more lived in.

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Sega Kiryu with Haruto in Yakuza 6

Release date: 2016

2016 Developer: Sega

Sega Platforms: PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One

Yakuza 6 is one of the best Yakuza games out there. It has a compelling plot that builds upon the story so far as players get to see a different side of not only Kiryu but the world of Yakuza as a whole. This game was supposed to be the final chapter in Kiryu’s saga as he atones for his past sins and tries to turn over a new leaf.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Sega Yakuza: Like a Dragon characters

Release date: 2020

2020 Developer: Sega

Sega Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

For a franchise as old as 20 years, change is inevitable, and no one understands that better than Yakuza or, better yet, Like a Dragon. Not only does this game officially change the name of the series to Like a Dragon from Yakuza, it also reinvents the series by taking it in a whole new direction. This game also acts somewhat as a soft reboot with some references to previous games, but as a whole, you can play this as your first Yakuza game without having to worry about missing anything.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

SEGA

Release date: 2024

2024 Developer: Sega

Sega Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Set to release on January 26, 2024, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is a direct sequel to Like a Dragon. The story follows Ichiban Kasuga as he works together with Kazuma Kiryu to help locate Kasuga’s mother in Hawaii. This is the first time a Yakuza game is set anywhere outside Japan with the two iconic protagonists back at the helm.

A new entry titled Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is set to release on November 8, 2023, featuring a side plot focusing on Kiryu taking place between Yakuza 6 and Yakuza 7. However, since this is a spin-off game originally planned as a DLC for Infinite Weatlh.

And that wraps up the list of every mainline Yakuza entry in chronological order. For even more content on games, check out some of the other games we cover at Dexerto:

