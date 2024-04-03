Is Content Warning coming to PS5 & Xbox?

Content Warning is a brand-new horror game on the market that’s gained massive success already, here is whether or not the game will be coming to PS5 and Xbox.

Content Warning is a game where you need to indulge in scary activities and become famous on SpookTube. The title was released on Steam on April 1, 2024, and was offered to everyone for free for the first 24 hours. The game managed to hit over 200,000 players on Steam and became an overnight success.

Therefore, it is natural that console players also want to join in the fun as it is only available on Steam as of now. Here is what we know about Content Warning being available on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Series S in the future.

Landfall Content Warning is currently available only on PC

Will Content Warning be made available on PS5 and Xbox?

No, as of now, there is no information about Content Warning being made available on PS5 and Xbox consoles. The developers confirmed this in an interview with Game Watcher where they claimed they are unsure about a console version on account of technical aspects. However, they also stated that they would look into the matter in the future.

Apart from that, it is important to mention that Landfall Games, the developers of Content Warning, also made a game called Totally Accurate Battleground Simulator. This game was also released on PC, but eventually made its way to consoles. Therefore, there is still hope that Content Warning might be made available on consoles at a later date.

If that happens, we will update this article with the necessary information.

