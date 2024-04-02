How many people play Content Warning? Player count stats

Wondering how many people play Content Warning? Here’s everything we know about the player count stats of the latest horror title.

Content Warning is the latest indie horror game that rose to the spotlight on April Fools’ Day 2024 when Landfill shadow dropped the title to the gaming world. Taking notes from hits like Lethal Company, this indie title tasks you to film scary videos with your friends in the Old World and upload them on SpookTube.

The main objective of the game is for you to go viral, gain more views on your videos, and earn money to get all the top gear you can. Shortly after the game dropped for free only for the first 24 hours, thousands of players rushed to grab and join the fun with their friends.

Landfall Content Warning is racking up on active players each day and is gaining popularity.

Even so, the Twitch concurrent peak reached over 50,000 concurrent viewers. However, if you’re wondering how many people are playing Content Warning as of yet, we’ve got the player count stats for you right here.

Content Warning player count stats

According to SteamDB, Content Warning now boasts 200,000+ active players within 24 hours of its launch. Landfall thanked 4.5 million owners in a post and said, “Thank you all for filming scary stuff with us.”

This count is far higher than Lethal Company which peaked at 57,000 concurrent players in the first 24 hours of its release. The fact Content Warning was also launched as a free game has significantly contributed to its rise and ownership among gamers.

Players are now creating mods to add exciting features to Content Warning including the one where you can increase max player count in a single session. However, Landfall is at work to fix bugs and release several hotfixes for the game so players can have a seamless experience during their gameplay.

