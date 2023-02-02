Insomniac’s Wolverine game reportedly set before Logan’s X-Men days

A new rumor claims Insomniac Games’ eagerly-anticipated Wolverine game may take place before Logan teams up with the X-Men.

An Insomniac-developed Wolverine adventure constituted one of the many surprises during PlayStation’s September 2021 showcase.

But apart from a few minor teases here and there, details about the game remain scarce at best. The premise and basic character-related information have yet to surface, for example. And the original teaser is all that anyone’s seen of the project, thus far.

However, new insight from a trusted industry insider suggests Wolverine’s classic lone-wolf routine will reign supreme in the Insomniac title.

Insomniac’s Wolverine game set before Logan’s X-Men adventures

In a recent Game Mess Mornings stream for Giant Bomb, reporter Jeff Grubb shared fresh details allegedly tied to Marvel’s Wolverine.

According to the insider, Insomniac is targeting an M-rated game, one that could feature dismemberment. The team’s also steering clear of anything related to Fox’s X-Men movie franchise. “They want it to stand on its own,” he said.

Grubb added that he’s heard the game will center around Wolverine’s pre-X-Men adventures. For now, though, additional details regarding the setting elude the reporter.

Regarding release plans, Grubb claimed “two different dates” have been shared with him. Insomniac’s Wolverine game could hit stores “as early as fall 2024.” Supposed internal talks also pinpoint 2025 as the targeted launch window.

A 2024 launch would be a quick turnaround given the scheduled 2023 rollout for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. But it wouldn’t mark the first time Insomniac’s shipped two major PS5 titles in a 12-month timespan.

The studio deployed Miles Morales in November 2020, then unleashed Ratched & Clank: Rift Apart that following June.

Either way, an M-rated Wolverine adventure set before his X-Men days seems ideal for the character’s return to leading a solo game. Logan hasn’t starred in an interactive experience all his own since 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine. He’s long overdue for another stab at leading the charge.