How to tune cars in Gran Turismo 7: Customization guide & how to unlock

Polyphony Digital’s Gran Turismo 7 offers the biggest level of customization ever seen in the franchise, and we’ll tell you how to gain access to tuning, how it works, and what customization choices you can apply.

In our Gran Turismo 7 review, we praised the game and highlighted the way you can meddle with your car to your liking. A staple of the series has always been how you can tune your collection of cars to meet strict race requirements.

There has also been a strong emphasis on cosmetic alterations and how you can manipulate the car’s appearance to suit your eye. GT7 has gone above and beyond to deliver a wide array of options for its players and we’ll quickly run you through how to access all this.

Advertisement

Contents

Tuning in GT7

In order to buy parts and tune your different vehicles, you’ll need to first unlock the ‘Tuning Shop.’ Doing so will grant you access to a wide range of tuning parts that can increase your car’s acceleration, top speed, braking capabilities, weight, and a lot more.

Here’s how you can do so:

Keep progressing through the game completing ‘Menu Books’ Eventually, you will unlock the ‘European Classic Compacts Menu 3 in the GT Café’ Complete this menu and the ‘Tuning Shop’ will become available Select it on the ‘World Map’ and have fun tuning

In order to unlock more advanced car parts and even more super-duper pieces of hardware, you’ll need to make sure you’re keeping on top of your License Test obligations. The Tuning Shop has multiple levels of tuning possibilities with each level progressively allowing you to access more powerful parts.

Advertisement

However, you will need to ensure you’re acquiring the appropriate licenses as well to keep unlocking better equipment.

Customization in GT7

On the other hand, if you’re more interested in cosmetic changes to the vehicles in your garage, then you’ll want to make use of ‘GT Auto.’ This is where you can go apply decals, kit out your car with new trims, and even give it a shiny car wash.

To acquire the ability to use GT Auto, this is what you’ll need to do:

Obtain a ‘Mini-Cooper S ’65’ Progress through the game until you unlock the race that features only the ‘Mini-Cooper S ’65’ vehicle Simply finish in a podium spot and you’ll be rewarded with your new map feature

GT Auto has three main functions for you to use:

Maintenance & Servicing – Here you can fix and repair your car from all the general wear and tear its suffered from racing

– Here you can fix and repair your car from all the general wear and tear its suffered from racing Customize Cars – Wheels, paint, liveries and many other cosmetic changes can be done here

– Wheels, paint, liveries and many other cosmetic changes can be done here Driving Gear – Even though you don’t get to see your avatar too often, you can still alter their racing apparel to your liking

If you found this GT7 guide useful, we have plenty more for you to check out:

Advertisement

Gran Turismo 7: Frame Rate mode vs Ray Tracing mode guide | How to change the camera in Gran Turismo 7 | Gran Turismo 7 Speed Archdemon Trophy guide: How to reach 600km/h | How to wash your car in Gran Turismo 7: Squeaky Clean Trophy guide | Ultimate Gran Turismo 7 settings guide: Best options for the smoothest drive | How to earn Credits fast in Gran Turismo 7 |