Gran Turismo 7: How to claim 1 million Credits for free

After the Credits controversy, Gran Turismo 7’s devs are giving back to the community by giving away 1 million Credits per user, but there is a condition that needs to be met to acquire them.

Players affected by the whole Gran Turismo 7 Credits debacle will be pleased to know that not only is the status quo going to be restored, but Polyphony Digital are also issuing a free token gesture to make up for what has happened.

If you’re unsure of how to claim your free 1 million Credits in Gran Turismo 7, then don’t worry as we’ve whipped up a quick guide to show you what to do.

How to claim 1 million Gran Turismo 7 Credits for free

Polyphony Digital has confirmed that to claim their 1 million Cr. they will need to simply log in within a certain timeframe.

Read More: Gran Turismo 7 exploit turns players into credit millionaires in hours

Yes, this offer won’t be sticking around forever, and it will only be applicable to people who have owned Gran Turismo 7 before March 25, 2022.

Here’s a full breakdown of what you need to do to claim your free Credits:

Make sure your physical or digital edition of Gran Turismo 7 is installed and ready to go — remember, you had to have owned it and played it prior to Friday, 25 March at 1:00 am PST Double-check you are connected to the internet to access the GT7 servers Now, log in to the game, and you should be notified of your 1 million free Cr. Go and spend them as you see fit!

The only minor caveat is that Polyphony Digital have imposed a cut-off point for the redemption of these free Credits.

Players will have until Monday, April 25 at 5:00pm JST / 8:00am GMT / 1:00am PDT to claim them. If players who have already owned the copy log in after this designated period, then they will not be eligible for the 1 million free Cr. incentive.

What is the Gran Turismo 7 Credits controversy?

After a March update made the Gran Turismo 7 servers go offline for roughly 15 hours, players quickly worked out that one of the biggest changes made was a noticeable reduction in race rewards for many events.

Earning fewer Credits would already have been a big kick in the teeth for Gran Turismo 7 players as it would’ve meant having to grind even longer to acquire all the game’s cars. When the change was tied into the other existing elephant in the room (microtransactions), then it became a big problem.

Players saw through the dev’s intentions, and as a result, the game was review bombed on Metacritic. This is why Polyphony Digital backtracked fairly quickly and offered players rewards to apologize for the whole fiasco.

