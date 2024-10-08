How to increase Character Proficiency in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero may be all about the adventure and the fights, but what’s the point in a battle if you don’t get a few rewards to show for it? After all, who doesn’t want to increase the Proficiency of the best characters?

Players diving into Sparking Zero for the first time may have spotted some mysterious stars next to their favorite character. These represent Character Proficiency, a way for you to grind a few more rewards out of your battles, or just show off your expertise.

Character Proficiency explained

Character Proficiency measures your experience with your chosen character. The higher the Character Proficiency, the more fights you’ve completed as them.

Players can earn up to seven stars for each of the many fighters, but it’s worth noting that you don’t have to win a match to increase your Proficiency, rather you’ll increase that whenever you fight as a specific character.

The amount of Proficiency you’ve earned is shown at the end of the fight through a notification on the right-hand side of your screen.

Dexerto / Bandai Namco

Does Character Proficiency make you more powerful?

Unfortunately, Character Proficiency doesn’t make you more powerful. It’s not the same as earning XP in an RPG or leveling up a character in games like Baldur’s Gate 3.

Instead, this is purely there for bragging rights and to showcase your favorite characters.

How to raise Character Proficiency

To raise Character Proficiency in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, you’ll need to complete matches as a specific fighter.

We suggest completing the following Battles to increase it as quickly as you can:

Custom Battles : Player-generated story battles you can enjoy online or create yourself.

: Player-generated story battles you can enjoy online or create yourself. Online or Local Battles : Players can fight friends, online challengers, or the CPU.

: Players can fight friends, online challengers, or the CPU. Team Battles: Play as up to five characters in one fight.

Dexerto / Bandai Namco

Custom Battles are ideal for speedy fights while still having a bit of a story behind them. Online and Local Battles are perfect for grinding through those Character Proficiencies without needing to worry about any storyline slowing you down. We recommend fighting the game’s CPU for an easier experience overall.

That being said, Team Battles are by far the best fights to play if you’re looking to increase multiple characters’ Proficiency. Fighting with five characters will increase their stats simultaneously, regardless of how much you’ve played as them in the match.

Alternatively, you will also earn Character Proficiency by completing Episode Battles, Bonus Battles, and World Tournaments, so pretty much every fight will reward your character a few more points toward those stars.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Character Proficiency in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero. While loading up your next battle, be sure to check out how to unlock Goku Black or even how to defeat the tricky Great Ape Vegeta.