How to get the wrench in Amnesia: The Bunker

The wrench in Amnesia: The Bunker is a useful tool that will allow you to access new areas and solve puzzles. If you’re stuck on how to actually get the wrench though, we’ll be able to help you out.

Amnesia: The Bunker has a bunch of puzzles for you to solve, and an early one you’ll be faced with is unlocking Foreman Stafford’s locker in Mission Storage to unlock the wrench. This isn’t as straightforward as finding the locker, there are a few more steps involved.

Fortunately, we’ve already done the hard work for you. Here’s how to get the wrench in the game. Make sure you also check out our review of Amnesia: The Bunker too.

Amnesia: The Bunker wrench location

To get the wrench out of Foreman Stafford’s locker, you’ll need to go on a bit of an adventure to find the code that unlocks it. First of all, you need to lift the lockdown by finding the lockdown wheel. Once that’s done, you’ll have access to all sub-levels of the bunker, including Maintenance which is our next stop.

In Maintenance, head towards the end of the first big corridor and turn left by the light switch. Progress up ahead until you reach the workshop. Inside the workshop will be a tunnel full of rats. If you have unlocked the lighter, you’ll be able to craft a torch on the nearby table which has a wooden stick, cloth and some fuel.

How to get into the pillbox

Once you’ve reached the other side of the rat tunnel, turn left and you’ll find a locked door to Pillbox. There are basically two ways to get in here.

The first way is riskier but faster. To the left of the Pillbox is Munition Storage, which you can break down with a brick. Inside here is another wooden blockade, which you’ll also need to break down. This will cause a huge amount of noise and will likely summon the monster, so be ready to deal with it should you decide on this method.

The second method to get into the Pillbox will take longer, but is much safer than breaking in. The note on the Pillbox door says the key has been given to a priest, so you’ll want to head to the chapel to find him. Head south away from the Pillbox door and into the wider Maintenance area.

There are several routes to go in here, but you’ll want to hug the left wall and head east to the chapel. Be careful not to set off any traps too, as there’ll likely be some in this big room.

Once you’ve made it to the chapel, head inside and find the confession booth. It’s on the right-hand side as you enter. Next to the priest’s corpse is the key to the Pillbox.

Go back to the Pillbox and use the key, opening the door and entering a new safe room. You can interact with the lamp here to save your progress, but otherwise climb the ladder and find the dead body of Foreman Stafford with a dog tag you can pick up. Be careful not stand up in the opening, as you’ll be shot and injured by enemy fire. The dog tag has the code to the locker containing the wrench.

Head back to Mission Storage, either by going back through the rat tunnel or by breaking the lock on the door to the changing room in the storage hub. Once you’re back at Mission Storage, enter the code into Stafford’s locker and take the wrench.

And that’s how to obtain the wrench in Amnesia: The Bunker. Be sure to check out our other Amnesia: The Bunker guides too:

