How to get & use Lockpicking Tools in Palworld

Find out everything you need to know about how to get and use Lockpicking Tools in Palworld to open chests.

Lockpicking minigames have always been around in video games, be it Skyrim or even Fallout – and now, thanks to the new Sakurajima update, Palworld players can also experience them.

In Palworld, players can lockpick chests to claim the loot inside. After all, who doesn’t want to get free materials? That said, before you can do that, you’ll actually have to craft a Lockpicking Tool first.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get and use the Lockpick in Palworld.

pocketpair You can unlock the Lockpicking Tool in Palworld from the Technology menu.

The first step to getting a Lockpick Tool is unlocking it from the Technology Tree. There are three tiers of Lockpick Tools, starting with the first tier available at level 16 and followed by the ones at levels 28 and 51.

Of course, the higher the level, the more demanding the resources needed to craft it. However, the tradeoff is that, with higher-tier lockpicks, you’ll also be able to unlock higher-level chests.

Additionally, once you’ve crafted a Lockpick Tool, you’ll no longer require keys to open chests, as you’ll be able to lockpick infinitely. After unlocking the Lockpick Tool, you’ll need to gather the necessary materials to craft it on the High-Quality Crafting Workbench, which are as follows:

Lockpick Tool Tier Level Required Materials Chest Tier Lockpicking Tool v1 16 – x10 Ingot

– x10 Paldium Fragment

– x5 Nail Copper Lockpicking Tool v2 28 – x20 Ingot

– x20 Paldium Fragment

– x10 Nail Silver Lockpicking Tool v3 51 – x30 Pal Metal Ingot

– x30 Paldium Fragment

– x20 Nail Gold

How to lockpick in Palworld

When it comes to lockpicking in Palworld, you’ll need to find the sweet spot by adjusting the pick at the right angle and turning the lock. The key is to be patient and pay attention to the animation as you turn the lock. You’ll know you’re not in the right spot when the lock starts to shake in place as though it’s stuck.

It’s worth knowing that nothing happens if you fail to lockpick. So, you can always try again, given that you won’t lose your Lockpicking Tool.