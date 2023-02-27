Sons of the Forest: Rope Gun location & how to get it

The Rope Gun is an essential tool in Sons of the Forest to survive as well as find the shovel in the game. Here’s our handy guide on how to find the Rope Gun in The Forest sequel.

Sons of the Forest has finally been released in early access and brings a slew of new adventures for all survivor horror game lovers. Survival is key in the game, as we’ve seen in the prequel, which means you need the right tools and weapons at your disposal.

One such tool is the Rope Gun. Not only does it help you survive among all the cannibals and mutants, but it also helps you locate that very useful shovel in Sons of the Forest.

Article continues after ad

So, if you are wondering how to get the Rope Gun in Sons of the Forest, our handy guide has everything you need to know.

Mapgenie.io You can find the Rope Gun in a cave located on the map’s west side.

Where to find the Rope Gun in Sons of the Forest

To get the Rope Gun, you first need to head to one of the caves on the western side of the island. It’s between the ocean and the snowy mountainscape. It’s also near the place where the helicopter crashed. In case you can’t figure it out, check the image above to find its location.

Before heading inside the cave, just build a small shelter and save the game. This will restore your position in case things go wrong. Also, carry enough food, drinks, and pills to restore your health whenever necessary.

Article continues after ad

The entrance of the cave will be barricaded, so just break it using the axe you have in your backpack. Once you’re inside the cave, grab all the loot you find on the floor. While you’re continuing your journey inside, expect hostile mutants to attack pretty soon. Kill them using the weapons you have and use the extracted flesh as armor to absorb all hits from further attacks.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Once you’ve moved up the cave, the path will divide into two – take the left route. The cue of you being on the right path is an email, that you’ll find lying on a dead man’s body. Continue moving ahead until you come across a path blocked by a fleshy creature (Sluggy), a couple of dead bodies, and time bombs lying around.

Article continues after ad

Use one of these time bombs to clear your way. The path is pretty much straightforward from here and as you continue moving forward, expect to encounter mutants and mutant babies twice.

Eventually, you will arrive at the end of the cave, and you’ll find the Rope Gun inside an open suitcase. Grab it and use it to exit the cave from an unmarked shortcut after a few more mutants along the way.

To summarize:

Carry enough food, drinks, and pills. Build a small shelter and save the game before entering the cave. Take the left route when the road splits. Clear the blocked path by bombing the Sluggy. Continue defeating the mutants and move forward. Find the Rope Gun inside an open suitcase.

So, there you have it — that’s how you get the Rope Gun in Sons of the Forest. For more about the game, be sure to check our other Sons of the Forest guides and content:

Article continues after ad

How to collect water in Sons of the Forest | How to get the shovel in Sons of the Forest | Sons of the Forest PC requirements | Is Sons of the Forest on Xbox Game Pass | Can you play Sons of the Forest on Steam Deck?