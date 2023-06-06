The monster in Amnesia: The Bunker is one of the biggest ways to get your blood pumping while playing the game, but can you kill it?

One of the more famous elements of the Amnesia series of horror games is the fact that your ability in combat is very limited. In past iterations, being able to kill the monsters that haunt you is mostly an impossibility.

In Amnesia: The Bunker, however, your character is a World War 1 soldier with access to a range of weapons and explosives. So you may be wondering: can you kill the monster?

Can you kill the monster in Amnesia: The Bunker?

First of all, we need to warn you there are major spoilers ahead. So don’t read on if you want to avoid ending spoilers for Amnesia: The Bunker.

For about 95% of your playthrough, you are unable to kill the monster. It will be constantly stalking you throughout the underground hideout, but you won’t be able to permanently get rid of it.

Using your guns and explosives against it is merely a means to hurt it, scaring it off into one of the many crawlspaces it likes to hide in. However, you’ll find that the monster will soon return to get you. We recommend only shooting the monster if you have no other choice.

How to kill the monster in Amnesia: The Bunker

Despite this, there is a way to kill the monster. It happens at the very end of the game. After you have collected the dynamite and dynamite handle, you can blow up the exit to the bunker. Follow the path that has been created and you’ll find yourself in a dark, open area made up of many bridges.

In this final location, the monster will be roaming around hunting you. To finish the game, you need to either kill the monster or avoid it long enough to stack the crates at the back to let you climb over the fence.

To kill the monster, you basically need to lure it onto one of the bridges and blow it up, sending into the chasm below. Some of these bridges are made of wood, and can be broken by shooting or blowing them up.

Make sure there is a wooden bridge between yourself and the monster, and have it notice you. It’ll charge at you once it does. If you can time it correctly, shooting the bridge either with the shotgun or blowing it up with a grenade will have it fall into the dark pit underneath.

This is much easier if you have the rabbit toy in your inventory, which can be found in the Roman ruins. Throw the toy down onto a wooden platform and watch as the creature plays with it. It’ll be distracted for about 5-10 seconds, giving you enough time to blow up the bridge.

This method is useful for players who don’t want to sneak around moving crates and avoiding the monster, and would prefer a more direct approach. It also makes your escape from the bunker a lot easier.

And that's how to kill the monster in Amnesia: The Bunker.

