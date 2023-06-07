The detonator handle in Amnesia: The Bunker is an essential item for clearing the game. But finding it can require a whole lot of legwork first.

In Amnesia: The Bunker, you are required to escape the underground structure by using dynamite to clear a path out. Unfortunately, the explosives detonator is missing a handle, and you’ll need to find it.

The detonator handle will likely be one of the last items you collect, as it requires a bunch of other items you need to collect first. Here’s where you can find it.

Amnesia: The Bunker detonator handle location

To reach the area where the detonator handle is located, you’ll need to have lifted the lockdown and acquired the bolt cutters. Also, be sure you have enough power in the generator back at the Admin office.

Head to Arsenal and find the chained gate right next to the Clerk’s Office. Cut the chain using the bolt cutters and head inside. You’ll notice a water pump to your left, but you don’t need to do anything with this yet. Instead, head into the water and find the power lever. You’ll need to move a box to get there.

Pull the power switch and head back to the pump. Turn it on to start draining the water inside the storage area.

Once the water has been drained, you’ll be able to move to the back of the room. At the far end is a tunnel with a metal box and wooden plank blocking your way. Move these aside and head into the tunnel.

Having a light source will be handy here, so either light a torch or use your flashlight. At the end of the tunnel is an open area featuring a camp. Interact with the lamp in this camp to save your game. The detonator handle is further down here.

Dealing with the soldier

By now you should be able to hear a person shouting. This is a soldier patrolling the Roman ruins. He’s armed with a shotgun and will shoot if he finds you. On the other hand, he’s also blind and easy to avoid.

Head to the right of the camp deeper into the roman ruins and follow the path. You’ll eventually reach a drop where you’ll be in the same area as the soldier. Vision is limited here, even with a torch, so be careful not to alert the soldier.

You can kill the soldier if you get close enough; one handgun bullet should do the trick. But be careful, some soldier sightings can be an illusion and you’ll alert the real soldier to your presence. Killing the enemy will allow you to pick up his shotgun, which is a handy item for later.

There are two doors down here that lead into the room with the detonator handle. Break one of them down and head inside. You don’t need to worry about the monster at this point, as it can’t reach the Roman ruins. Inside this room you can find the detonator handle on a small crate.

You will also be able to find the rabbit toy in a nearby hidden crater. Once you’re done here head back to where you dropped down and move some nearby crates so you can go back to Arsenal.

