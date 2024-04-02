Escape the Backrooms, The Quarry & more are $17 in new horror bundle

Discover Humble Bundle’s 8-item horror game bundle, featuring Amnesia: The Bunker, Escape the Backrooms, and more.

Fans of horror craving interactive scares from innovative visuals or startling monsters can currently save on a digital bundle packing eight horror titles new and old. These savings are courtesy of the Spring Screams offer available for a limited time.

The center of attention in this bundle is the critically acclaimed first-person horror game, Amnesia: The Bunker. With its intense atmosphere and unpredictable gameplay, Amnesia: The Bunker is a true test of courage and determination.

For those who prefer a more lighthearted approach to horror, My Friendly Neighborhood offers a unique blend of action-packed survival and comedic elements. You can battle against a colorful cast of bloodthirsty puppets in this quirky and entertaining addition to the bundle.

If you are a fan of multiplayer horror, you will be thrilled to find Escape the Backrooms included in the bundle. Explore eerie spaces with friends, facing creepy hostile entities at every turn. With its unsettling atmosphere and cooperative gameplay, Escape the Backrooms is sure to provide hours of nerve-wracking fun.

The bundle also includes several other notable horror titles, such as The Quarry, Ad Infinitum, DEVOUR, Demonologist, and FOREWARNED. Each game brings its own unique brand of terror to the table, ensuring that you will have a diverse and thrilling horror experience.

What makes this bundle even more appealing is the fact that a portion of the sales will go towards supporting Lotus Outreach and BuildOn, two charitable organizations dedicated to improving lives and communities around the world.

By purchasing this bundle, not only will you be treating yourself to an incredible collection of horror games, but you’ll also be making a positive impact on the lives of others.

