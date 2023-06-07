The rabbit toy in Amnesia: The Bunker is a useful tool that will help you turn the tide when facing up against the monster. Here’s where you can find it.

It’s no surprise that Amnesia: The Bunker is a difficult game. You’re trapped inside this underground hideout with a seemingly unstoppable enemy stalking you at your every move. You’re going to need all the help you can get.

The rabbit toy is a fortunate item you’ll want to have in your inventory for when squaring up against this giant beast. Here’s where you can find it.

Amnesia: The Bunker rabbit toy location

The rabbit toy is a late-game item, as it requires you to have accessed the Roman ruins, which is a location deep down inside Arsenal. You’ll need the bolt cutters to get here.

In the same room where you acquired the detonator handle in the Roman ruins, which are accessed in Arsenal, there is a hidden passage you can find behind some crates and barrels. Move these aside and crawl through to find yourself outside in a large crater.

In the crater is a dead soldier with a dog tag, pick that up to get a locker code from it. Near to the body, you’ll also find the rabbit toy. Pick it up and it will be added to your inventory.

What does the rabbit toy do?

The rabbit toy is a one-time use item which allows you to distract the beast for around 10 seconds. If you throw it on the ground when the monster is nearby, it will inspect the item and play with it for a short while, giving you the chance to escape.

As you can only use it once, we recommend saving it for the final area where this item will really come in handy.

And that’s how you find the Rabbit toy in Amnesia: The Bunker. We also have more Amnesia guides for your use:

