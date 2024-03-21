Are you wondering how to gesture in Rise of the Ronin? Well, our guide will have you clapping, waving, and bowing in no time.

Just like most Nioh and the Dark Souls series, Rise of the Ronin allows players to use gestures. Not only does this feature provide some comical communications in the game’s multiplayer missions, but it also makes for some great photography opportunities when timed well.

Gestures provide nice ways to further express yourself outside of the character customization screen. So, whether you want to greet fellow samurai in co-op with a friendly wave or humiliate a boss with a cheer, then our guide has you covered.

Article continues after ad

How to gesture in Rise of the Ronin?

Team Ninja Using gestures in Rise of the Ronin is simple.

To perform a gesture in Rise of the Ronin, you’ll need to hold down the Start button on your PS5 controller. This will open up the gesture menu, which will allow you to use a gesture and select new ones to use.

Article continues after ad

Once you have chosen the gesture you wish to use, simply hit the X button and your character will perform the gesture. To change the gestures you have access to, hit the triangle button and select new ones.

How to unlock gestures in Rise of the Ronin?

There a two ways you can unblock gestures in Rise of the Ronin, which we’ve listed below.

Purchase gestures from NPC vendors with silver coins .

. Unlock gestures as a mission reward.

Be sure to use our silver coins guide to make sure you have plenty of this currency and keep an eye out for any missions that reward these emotes.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about performing and unlocking gestures in Rise of the Ronin. Be sure to check out our Rise of the Ronin page for all the latest news guides.

Rise of the Ronin release hub | Does Rise of the Ronin have character customization | Is Rise of the Ronin coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC | Is Rise of the Ronin open world | Does Rise of the Ronin have multiplayer and co-op modes | All Rise of the Ronin pre-order bonuses and editions | Rise of the Ronin difficulty settings explained | All factions in Rise of the Ronin

Article continues after ad