WWE 2K24 May 14 patch notes: Universe & presentation changes, new entrance motions

WWE 2K24 May 14 patch notes: Universe & presentation changes, new entrance motions2K
The May 14 WWE 2K24 patch comes with new entrance and victory motions for several superstars, as well as an additional option for ring announcers in Universe mode.
The first major post-launch WWE 2K24 DLC goes live on May 15, with CM Punk and several ECW legends set to join the game’s roster.
But before then, a patch on May 14 came with additional fixes, and improved customization abilities.
A look at WWE 2K24 Patch 1.08
The latest WWE 2K24 patch comes with various tweaks to presentation and customization. Among them include proper referees for custom arenas with names that match the show brand, the option to choose ring announcers in Universe mode, and an image shrinking fix.
Additionally, several new entrance and victory motions have been added for certain main roster and NXT superstars, including Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre, and Piper Niven.
Full May 14 patch notes for WWE 2K24
Here are the full Patch 1.08 notes for WWE 2K24:
General
- Several stability improvements
- New Entrance & Victory motions
- Wolfgang
- Mark Coffey
- Chelsea Green & Piper Niven (non-champ)
- Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn (non-champ)
- Tony D’Angelo & Channing Stacks Lorenzo (non-champ)
Audio
- Ring Announcer selection is now available in Universe match options.
Presentation
- Improvements to Super Finisher Visual Effects timing
- Addressed reported concern where user interface was obscured in ladder matches
- Improved Blackout payback trigger timing
CAA
- Custom arenas with RAW, Smack, SMACK, or NXT in their name will brand the referee appropriately.
- SmackDown movie is now named correctly.
- Addressed reported concern where the video billboard would lose its customizations.
- Users can now add customizations to parts with LED Displays while the display is active. The display will temporarily turn off; after applying the customization, the display will turn back on.
CAS
- Colorless emboss setting is now saved correctly.
- Logos no longer shrink when editing first color.
CAE/CAVic/CAS
- When saving CAS, entrance, or victory, a prompt will be displayed to allow saving changes to Universe.
Deletion Utility
- The Custom Image category now displays the current utilization of space specific to custom images
MyFACTION
- Various improvements
MyRISE
- XBO/XSX platform – Addressed reported concern with achievement not being unlocked.
Online
- Stability improvements.
Universe
- Addressed reported concern with players being able to select Superstars not assigned to the current show
- Addressed reported concerns with the match table and match generation
- Stability improvements
This patch is now live.