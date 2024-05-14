Lingyang in Wuthering Waves: Element, weapon, more

Are you hoping to pull Lingyang from the standard banner in Wuthering Waves? Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Lingyang is one of the permanent 5-star characters on Wuthering Waves’ standard banner. Besides Lingyang, the other standard banner options include Verina, Jianxin, and several other 5-star units.

Similar to Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Wuthering Waves is a gacha title with a gigantic character roster to pull from. While Wuthering Waves doesn’t launch until May 22, 2024, prospective players are already checking out the available units.

If you’re considering adding Lingyang to your team, keep reading for everything you need to know about him.

Contents

Considering Lingyang is a standard banner unit, he will be released alongside the game’s launch on May 22, 2024.

Who is Lingyang in Wuthering Waves?

Lingyang is a member of Jinzhou’s Liondance Troupe and is recognized as the last Suan’ni. According to Chinese mythology, a Suan’ni is a lion-like creature and the fifth son among the “Nine Sons of the Dragon.”

Lingyang Element in Wuthering Waves

Lingyang is a 5-star Glacio Natural Resonator in Wuthering Waves. He specializes in a Melee fighting style.

Lingyang weapon in Wuthering Waves

Lingyang is a Gauntlet user in Wuthering Waves. He has a 5-hit fast Melee attack that makes him a great fit for those who prefer hand-to-hand combat. After using Resonance Skill Swift Punches, Lingyang’s Basic Attack transforms to Feral Roars, causing Glacio damage.

Lingyang Wuthering Waves trailer

On May 2, Wuthering Waves posted Lingyang’s Resonator Showcase on its official YouTube channel. The video has since earned over one million views. Check it out below: