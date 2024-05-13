How to verify Marvel Rivals account on Discord for rewards & future test access

Find out how you can verify and link your Marvel Rivals account with the game’s official Discord to be eligible for rewards, future test access, and more.

Marvel Rivals Closed Alpha has just gone live and the game’s already offering a bunch of rewards from doing quests, though only some of the rewards will be carried over to the game’s launch.

That said, if you want to get more extra freebies and even a chance to participate in future game access, you’ll want to connect your Marvel Rivals account to Discord.

Find out everything you need to know about how to connect Marvel Rivals to Discord to enjoy bonuses, future test access, and more.

Marvel Rivals: How to connect your account with Discord

Marvel/NetEase Games

Connecting Marvel Rivals to Discord actually requires you to have access to the game’s Closed Alpha. So this means that those who have yet to get a key won’t be able to verify their account just yet.

Assuming you’re already in the Closed Alpha and have joined their official Discord, below are the steps you’ll need to follow to connect your account:

Launch Marvel Rivals. In the in-game lobby, press ESC on your keyboard. Select Community from the menu. From the pop-up, copy the invite code. Head to the Marvel Rivals official Discord and select the In-Game Binding channel. Verify and paste your code from the game. A message will pop up confirming that you’ve linked your account.

According to the description on Discord, by verifying your account, you’ll be able to unlock additional channels and connect with fellow testers. You’ll also receive 200 Units as a reward in the game, which can be used to purchase various cosmetics from the store.

To top it off, you’ll be “eligible for rewards beyond virtual items and gain future test access. With that in mind, just remember that only some of the rewards in the Closed Alpha will transfer when the full game launches.