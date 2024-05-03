Helldivers 2 PC players review bomb game on Steam following PSN account update

Helldivers 2’s PC players have begun review bombing its Steam page after Sony announced plans to implement PSN account requirements.

On May 3, Helldivers developer Arrowhead revealed all Steam users would be required to link to an active PlayStation account. The change will go into effect for new players on May 6. Existing players will need to have their accounts linked by June 4, much to the chagrin of the game’s PC audience.

A similar system existed at launch in February, yet technical errors made the linking process optional. With these issues finally figured out, Sony and Arrowhead will reinstate the requirement for security purposes. But not everyone’s comfortable being forced to connect to PSN. Meanwhile, many territories, such as the Baltic states and parts of Africa, don’t have PlayStation Network access at all.

Frustrated PC players aren’t holding back their criticism, evidenced by a slew of users already flooding the game’s Steam page with negative reviews.

One Steam user who’s played over 60 hours of Helldivers 2 wrote the following in a “Not Recommended” review, “Imagine banning your player base cause they don’t want to or CAN’T make a PSN account.”

Someone else with nearly 40 hours in the experience said of Helldivers 2’s updated requirements, “As long as you need a PSN account to play this game, I will not be.”

Several other negative reviews serve as a warning to newcomers, ensuring all are aware of the upcoming changes.

Naturally, there are also those having fun with the game’s satire, as one person places the blame on Automatons taking over Sony HQ to reduce Super Earth’s forces. “The Ministry of Truth has requested that this un-democratic behavior CEASE immediately and has declared it a threat to Managed Democracy,” reads the review in part.

Arrowhead has built up plenty of goodwill within the gaming community at large for its perceived pro-consumer practices. Yet, many consider this a step in the wrong direction, one they hope Sony will reverse course on.