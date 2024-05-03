GamingHelldivers

Helldivers 2 PC guide: How to link Steam & PlayStation Network accounts

Jessica Filby
an image of some characters from Helldivers 2Arrowhead Game Studios

Helldivers 2 now requires all PC players to link their PlayStation Network accounts to the game. So, here’s how to make a PlayStation account and how to link it to your Steam account.

As announced on X, Helldivers 2 will now be requiring all PC players to link their Steam accounts to PlayStation in order to continue the fight for democracy.

However, doing so isn’t always as easy as it sounds. So, here’s how to make a PlayStation account for your Helldivers 2 adventure, and how to link your Steam account to PlayStation Network so you can keep fighting for liberty with ease.

How to make a PlayStation account for Helldivers 2

PlayStation accountSony

To make a PlayStation account, simply follow these steps:

  1. Head to Sony’s Account Manager.
  2. Select “Create an Account.”
  3. Follow the steps highlighted.

Once you’ve done this, you’ll have your own PlayStation account. Now all that’s left to do is link it to your Steam account.

How to link your Steam account to the PlayStation Network

To link your Steam account to your PlayStation Network account, simply load up Helldivers 2 and wait for the prompt.

The game should display a QR code for you to scan, as well as a link to a log-in page for PlayStation Network. Then, simply head to the sign-in page, use your details, and your PlayStation Network account will be linked to Helldivers 2.

As highlighted by Arrowhead Studios, all players will be required to connect their Steam account to the PlayStation Network account from May 6th, with it being mandatory from May 30th. So, be sure to create an account soon.

Check out more Helldivers 2 content:

How to get Helldivers 2 Twitch drops | Is Helldivers 2 down? | Helldivers 2: How to fix stuck on “Defrosting Helldivers” | Which guard dog is better? Guard Dog & Rover explained | Does Helldivers 2 have vehicles & mechs?

Related Topics

Helldivers 2

About The Author

Jessica Filby

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Senior Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. You can find her covering everything from Minecraft, CoD, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Pokemon Go and more. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

keep reading
A screenshot from the game Helldivers 2
Helldivers
A planet in Helldivers 2 has completely changed appearance leaving everyone suspicious
Ethan Dean
Helldivers 2 Polar Patriots armor
Helldivers
Helldivers 2’s new stealth armor doesn’t actually improve stealth
Eleni Thomas
Helldivers 2 soldier using laser weapon
Helldivers
Helldivers 2’s Laser weapons don’t deliver on their powerful potential
Shane Black
A screenshot from the game Helldivers 2
Helldivers
Helldivers 2 players want dual wield sidearms to rival primary weapons
Rishov Mukherjee

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.