Helldivers 2 PC guide: How to link Steam & PlayStation Network accounts

Helldivers 2 now requires all PC players to link their PlayStation Network accounts to the game. So, here’s how to make a PlayStation account and how to link it to your Steam account.

As announced on X, Helldivers 2 will now be requiring all PC players to link their Steam accounts to PlayStation in order to continue the fight for democracy.

However, doing so isn’t always as easy as it sounds. So, here’s how to make a PlayStation account for your Helldivers 2 adventure, and how to link your Steam account to PlayStation Network so you can keep fighting for liberty with ease.

How to make a PlayStation account for Helldivers 2

Sony

To make a PlayStation account, simply follow these steps:

Head to Sony’s Account Manager. Select “Create an Account.” Follow the steps highlighted.

Once you’ve done this, you’ll have your own PlayStation account. Now all that’s left to do is link it to your Steam account.

How to link your Steam account to the PlayStation Network

To link your Steam account to your PlayStation Network account, simply load up Helldivers 2 and wait for the prompt.

The game should display a QR code for you to scan, as well as a link to a log-in page for PlayStation Network. Then, simply head to the sign-in page, use your details, and your PlayStation Network account will be linked to Helldivers 2.

As highlighted by Arrowhead Studios, all players will be required to connect their Steam account to the PlayStation Network account from May 6th, with it being mandatory from May 30th. So, be sure to create an account soon.

