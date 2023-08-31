How to Boost Kick in Armored Core 6

The Boost Kick can become a potent Armored Core 6 weapon for players. It’s simple and effective, but it’s not entirely obvious how to unlock, or even use it in some cases.

FromSoftware gives AC6 players an unbelievable amount of firepower at their disposal. From rampaging Gatling Guns to a deadly barrage of precise homing missiles. There’s pretty much something for everyone that can accentuate their specific build.

Armored Core 6 also allows players to make use of melee and physical combat. A lightweight mech might benefit more from flying around at speed, using evasive maneuvering, and hammering away at their opponent. One way to deal damage in this fashion is to use the game’s Boost Kick.

Thankfully, if you’re struggling, our quick and easy guide will show you the ropes when it comes to messing around with mech melee.

FromSoftware

How to unlock Boost Kick in Armored Core 6

To gain access to Armored Core 6’s Boost Kick, players need to acquire and spend 1 OST Chip in the Store to be able to unlock the move.

Acquiring OST Chips requires players to engage with the Arena – 1v1 combat side missions you eventually unlock. You can find out more about OST Chips right here with our detailed guide.

How to kick in Armored Core 6

To actually use Boost Kick in Armored Core 6, players just have to use Boost and then click L3 on PlayStation, LS on Xbox, or the appropriate key on PC.

Bear in mind you do actually have to be in a mission, the Arena, or the Nest to do so. Activate your mech’s boost function, and just before you get to the enemy in question you want to perform the move on, press the aforementioned input.

If done correctly, your menacing mech will lash out with a devastating kick. You’ll deal some decent damage in the process. If you prefer confronting enemies head-on, then boosting to get closer can be paired with this great start-up move. Once you’ve landed it, not only will you have made a dent in your foe, but you’ll also have increased their Stagger bar.

