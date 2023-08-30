EN Shortfall Armored Core 6: What is it & how to fix

What is EN Shortfall in Armored Core 6 and how can you fix it? Well, we have the answer to both of these questions in our handy guide.

EN Shortfall is a term that crops up in Armored Core 6 and it may leave players puzzled, especially newcomers to the series. After all, the game’s plethora of customization options and unique loadout terms are unlike those seen in other FromSoftware titles.

However, you’ll need to know what EN Shortfall is and how you can fix it if you wish to defeat all of Armored Core 6’s bosses. So, whether you enjoy close-quarters fights with dual shotguns or prefer a more methodical approach with long-range sniping, here’s how you can fix your EN Shortfall problems.

What is EN Shortfall in Armored Core 6?

FromSoftware EN Shortfall in Armored Core 6 can occur during your build.

EN Shortfall in Armored Core 6 happens when your AC exceeds its current EN Load. So, when an EN Shortfall occurs, it essentially means your Generator’s energy supply is not high enough to power your mech effectively.

Every AC in Armored Core 6 will have a different energy consumption depending on the parts you use, with some requiring more energy than others. Avoiding the dreaded EN Shortfall pop-up can be a bit of a balancing act, but doing so is vital to building the best mechs in the game.

How to fix EN Shortfall in Armored Core 6

FromSoftware Fixing EN Shortfall in Armored Core 6 is fairly simple.

The easiest way to avoid EN Shortfall in Armored Core 6 is to use a Generator that has a high EN Capacity to meet your specific needs. This will enable you to use the most demanding AC parts without having to worry about running into any energy-related problems.

Of course, this is easier said than done, especially if you’re in the early stages of the game. The next best way to fix your EN Shortfall woes is to unequip any AC parts that are draining too much energy.

We suggest playing around with your AC loadout and seeing what things you can remove to further free up the EN Load. You may even find that your build greatly benefits from a different combination of weapons and parts, so experiment to your heart’s content.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about EN Shortfall and how you can fix it in Armored Core 6. Now that you know how to remedy this issue, be sure to check out our Armored Core 6 page for all the latest news and guides.

