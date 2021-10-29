How to sign up for Lost Ark closed beta & when does it start?

Looking to join the Lost Ark closed beta? We’ve got all the details you need to get into Amazon’s new MMORPG ahead of release, including how to sign up and when it begins.

While Lost Ark isn’t expected to officially release until March 2022, gamers who are eager to try it out early can jump into a closed beta taking place this year, giving them a chance to visit Arkesia before the rest of the world dives in.

According to Amazon and Smilegate, the focus of this closed beta will be on “technical aspects of the game such as server stability, tech integrations, and large scale bug testing”, but there will also be loads of new features to experience.

Advertisement

If you want to take part in the week-long Lost Ark closed beta, you can find out exactly how to do that below.

Contents

How to sign up for the Lost Ark closed beta

To get guaranteed access to the Lost Ark closed beta, you can purchase a Founder’s Pack via Steam or Amazon here. These packs range from $14.99 to $99.99 and also include perks like early access ahead of the game’s full release.

If you’d rather not spend money, you can also sign up to be a tester for free with your Amazon account. Entry to the closed beta isn’t guaranteed this way, and there’s a chance you might be given access mid-way through.

Advertisement

Read More: Asmongold reveals his biggest Lost Ark concern

The Lost Ark closed beta is open to gamers across North American and Europe and will be available in four languages: English, French, Spanish, and German.

If you had access to the previous closed technical alpha, you’ll still need to sign up for the new closed beta in order to secure your place.

When does the Lost Ark closed beta start?

The Lost Ark closed beta begins on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 9am PT and runs until Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 11:59am PT with servers in North America and Europe.

You can find start times for the Lost Ark closed beta in other timezones below:

9am PT

12pm ET

5pm BST

2am AEST (November 5)

Smilegate will be conducting a load test for the first few hours, where all players within a region will be sent to a single world and there may be queues, but they will expand worlds after the first few hours.

Advertisement

When can you pre-download Lost Ark’s closed beta build?

You will be able to pre-download the closed beta build of Lost Ark any time after November 2, 2021, at 4pm PT.

If you purchased a Founder’s Pack through Steam, the closed beta will automatically appear in your library. If you purchased through Amazon, a Steam key will be sent to the email linked to your Amazon account.

Players who signed up for a chance to join the closed beta through the Tester Sign Up forum may receive a download key at any time during the closed beta period, depending on the devs’ needs, so keep an eye out!

In the meantime, you can find out everything we know so far about Lost Ark right here.