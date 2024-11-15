Helldivers 2 directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

Helldivers 2 directory: Quick links to our tips & guidesArrowhead Studios
Attention soldiers! The universe is under attack, and we need you to gear up and start spreading managed democracy to every planet in the solar system. That’s why we’ve put together this directory full of guides to help you conquer the enemy.
Helldivers 2 had a big reputation to live up to as the follow-up to the original, which was a fan favorite. Opting to switch a top-down third-person perspective for first-person, Jessica Filby called it “brutal bug brilliance,” praising the gameplay in our 4/5 star Helldivers 2 review.
So, grab your rifles, and get ready to blast robots and bugs alike while reading our list of Helldivers 2 guides.
Missions
- Helldivers 2 ultimate walkthrough
- Helldivers 2 Mission List
- All current Warbonds & how to get them
- Major Order rewards: How to get & current Major Orders
- Lore explained: Full history of bugs, bots & broken promises
Armor & Cosmetics
- Best armor in Helldivers 2
- How to get Helldivers 2 Twitch drops
- How to get free Super Credits in Helldivers 2
- All Ship Modules: Unlock requirements, effects, more
Weapons & Builds
- Best solo build in Helldivers 2: Loadout, Stratagems, more
- Best Automaton build in Helldivers 2: Loadout, Stratagems, more
- Best Terminid build in Helldivers 2: Loadout, Stratagems, more
- How to change weapon fire rate
- Best Stratagems: Tier list
Enemies & Strategy
- Helldivers 2 enemies guide: Species, locations, weaknesses & more
- How to defeat Hunters: Locations, weaknesses & best weapons
- How to defeat Bile Titans:: Locations, weaknesses & best weapons
- How to defeat Devastators: Locations, weaknesses & best weapons
- How to destroy Fuel Silos: Fuel reserves explained
General guides
- How to fix Helldivers 2 purple question mark bug
- How to get Medals fast
- Helldivers 2: How to ping and mark locations
- Helldivers 2 matchmaking explained
- How to link Steam & PlayStation Network accounts
