Helldivers 2 directory: Quick links to our tips & guides

Attention soldiers! The universe is under attack, and we need you to gear up and start spreading managed democracy to every planet in the solar system. That’s why we’ve put together this directory full of guides to help you conquer the enemy.

Helldivers 2 had a big reputation to live up to as the follow-up to the original, which was a fan favorite. Opting to switch a top-down third-person perspective for first-person, Jessica Filby called it “brutal bug brilliance,” praising the gameplay in our 4/5 star Helldivers 2 review.

Article continues after ad

So, grab your rifles, and get ready to blast robots and bugs alike while reading our list of Helldivers 2 guides.

Arrowhead Game Studios

Missions

Armor & Cosmetics

Weapons & Builds

Enemies & Strategy

General guides

Our team of Helldivers 2 experts

Our team of Helldivers 2 experts have been hard at work ridding the galaxy of Automatons and Terminids, introducing managed democracy across the universe! That’s why they’ve been able to plan and write high-quality guides to get you ready to join the military action!

Article continues after ad

For more, check out our Helldivers 2 news page.