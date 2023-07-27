How big is Armored Core 6? File size for PS5, PC, and Xbox

Armored Core 6 is the brand new title by FromSoftware and here is how much space you need for the game across all major platforms.

Armored Core 6 is a game that has been confirmed to release on all major platforms including PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S. However, the majority of the players will be playing it on the next-generation consoles and PC for optimal performance.

Since Armored Core 6 is a FromSoftware title, the hype surrounding the game is quite massive. Hence, players are eager to learn how much space they will require to install the game on their devices.

Article continues after ad

Here is a guide to how big is Armored Core 6 on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S.

FromSoftware Armored Core 6 file size revealed

Armored Core 6 file size on PC, PS5, and Xbox

The file size for Armored Core 6 on PC, PS5, and Xbox are provided below:

PC : 65 GB

: 65 GB PS5 : More than 50 GB

: More than 50 GB Xbox Series X and Series S: More than 50 GB

The file size for PC was revealed on the official Steam page for Armored Core 6. However, the size for PS5 and Xbox is not yet officially available. Nevertheless, there is no doubt that you will need at least 50 GB or more when you try to download the game on the consoles.

Article continues after ad

Armored Core 6 is a return for the franchise after 11 years of hiatus. The last time this franchise saw a game was back in 2012. Therefore, it is expected that FromSoftware would take the game to a whole new level with detailed missions, modern-day graphics, and fully revamped gameplay.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Therefore it is natural that the game will require quite a lot of space irrespective of the platform you are going for.

This concludes our guide for how big is Armored Core 6 on PC, PS5, and Xbox. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Is Armored Core 6 coming to Xbox Game Pass | Is Armored Core 6 Open World | Armored Core 6 System Requirements: Recommended and minimum specs | Armored Core 6 Story: Setting, characters, endings, and more | Will Armored Core 6 be on Steam Deck | Is Armored Core 6 a Soulsborne | How long is Armored Core 6