One Piece Season 2 unveils first look at live-action Chopper and fans can’t believe it

One Piece fans have been eagerly anticipating seeing their beloved doctor Tony Tony Chopper in the live-action Season 2, and the wait is finally over.

Chopper is a blue-nosed reindeer who has the powers of the Human Human Fruit. As a Zoan user, he can transform into various shapes and sizes. However, he usually stays in his tiny form for convenience.

The adorable pirate serves as the doctor in Luffy’s crew, and will be introduced in the Drum Island Arc. But fans have been wondering what he will look like in a real-life scenario – after all, he is a difficult character to recreate using CGI.

Netflix has now shared a new video on YouTube featuring the inside look of Season 2’s production, with Iñaki Godoy introducing Chopper, a new character for live-action fans.

There’s been plenty of response to the reveal, with one fan writing, “I know he’ll look more like his current design, but I’d be nice if his face looked more like early Chopper.”

Another shared, “It seems like they’re going for a muppet maybe? But it also looks CGI-like at the same time. Maybe similar to Detective Pikachu but less expensive? I can dig it.”

“The care they’re taking with this really makes me happy, One Piece fr got no flaws,” added a third.

However, because it’s only a sneak peek and we don’t see Chopper’s face, some fans are also skeptical.

As said by one, “They have to show us what he looks like months before the show airs so we can properly react if it’s bad so they can course correct if it’s like a Sonic situation. I’m still not relieved until I see his cute face. Like that’s my son, don’t mess with my son’s face.”

