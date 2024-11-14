All Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl characters and voice actors

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl (stylized as S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2) boasts a gripping storyline filled with terrifying moments and plenty of intense interactions between the main character and the game’s NPCs – but who plays those characters?

A game like Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl wouldn’t be the highly anticipated release it is without the skills of some stellar voice actors. After all, while the monsters, setting, and tense atmosphere certainly look terrifying, there’s not much fear if you don’t feel immersed thanks to the characters around you.

Article continues after ad

So, whether you’re wracking your brain trying to figure out who that voice is and where you’ve heard them before, or if you’re just looking to see the talent behind the adventure, here are all the currently confirmed voice actors for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

All characters & their voice actors

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl has plenty of characters you meet along the way, along with the main character, otherwise known as Skif.

Article continues after ad

Below we’ve listed all the characters and their respective voice actors. Currently, the Ukranian voice actors haven’t been revealed. When they are, we’ll add them to this list, so be sure to check back soon, especially if you recognize a few voices.

Article continues after ad

Character Voice Actor Skif Alex Montyro Strelok David Bowles Various characters Kevin Michael Clarke Various characters James Beaumont Various characters Stewart Kenneth Moore

All main cast & where you’ve heard them before

Alex Montyro – Skif

Dryblue agency / GSC Game World Alex Montyro voiced the main character for Stalker 2.

Skif is the main protagonist of Stalker 2 and will be the voice you hear most as you play through the adventure. The English voice is played by the talented Alex Montyro.

Many may know him from his work in Way of the Hunter where he played River Knox, or his part as Adam in the 2018 video game Vigor. Alternatively, he played a politician in the movie Extraction 2 and a Border Constable in Carnival Row.

David Bowles – Strelok

JOANNA CORREIA 2023 / GSC Game World While his position in the game isn’t clear yet, Strelok will be there.

While he’s not the protagonist of Stalker 2, despite being assumed as such back when the game was announced, it has been confirmed that the legendary character will be in the game somewhere – though whether he’s good or bad is yet to be revealed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Strelok will be played by actor David Bowles who many may recognise from The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian where he played Lord Gregoire. Alternatively, he also played Wuckham in the movie, The Crow. Interestingly, Bowles also had a part in Carnival Row alongside Alex Montyro, playing the New Dawn Corporal.

So, that’s all we currently know about the voice actors for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl. When more are announced, or we hear about the Ukrainian voice actors we’ll be sure to update this article. In the meantime, take a look at the game’s required specs for PC, so you can ensure your rig is able to run the adventure.